Christina Aguilera highlights tiny waist with slimmed-down appearance after dramatic transformation

Christina Aguilera appears more body confident than ever after undergoing a dramatic weight loss transformation over the last few years.

The 44-year-old's slimmed-down physique was front and center during her latest outing, with the singer highlighting her tiny waist in a figure-hugging white dress.

Christina looked gorgeous at the Airbnb 2025 Summer Release event on Tuesday alongside her long-time fiancé, Matthew Rutler.

Her white dress was an elegant choice and featured ruching down the center, a high neck, short sleeves, and a pleated skirt that fell just below her knees.

She added height to her petite frame with stilettos that boasted a jewelled, mesh overlay, and she accessorized with white frame sunglasses and dainty jewelry.

The 'Dirrty' singer has always looked incredible, no matter her size, but following the birth of her son, Max, in 2008 – Christina is also mom to daughter, Summer – she was subjected to body shaming over her weight gain.

Two years later, she lost a dramatic amount of weight for her role in the 2010 film, Burlesque, but following her divorce from music composer Jordan Bratman, that same year, her weight fluctuated again.

Weight loss

Christina has since lost a reported 40lbs but appears to have relaxed her eating habits over the years and is more focused on consuming clean, whole foods and limiting sugar.

In 2020, she revealed that she had given up dieting. "I'm not going on a diet, get over it," she told L'Officiel Italia.

She added: "Each of us is an individual, and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else."

Last August, Christina spoke about the "obsession" people have with her weight, telling Glamour: "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s.

"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people, 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

Christina added: "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a [expletive] about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on.

"It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

While the singer has fluctuated in weight over the years, she has always been "confident" in her own skin. "Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," she told Marie Claire.

"It's noise I block out automatically," she added. "I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."

Christina continued: "What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."