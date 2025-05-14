Travis Kelce in 'beast mode' after 25lbs weight loss

Travis Kelce is going into the NFL 2025 season with a trimmer physique after revealing he has lost 25 lbs in the offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, showed off his streamlined physique at the Amazon MGM Studios Upfront at Beacon Theatre in New York City on Monday.

Weight loss

Speaking to reporters, Travis revealed his weight loss after attempting to get into better shape following a disappointing loss at the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Travis's hard work in the last few months appears to have paid off as he displayed his lean body transformation in a gray suit teamed with a blue and white graphic T-shirt and white sneakers.

© Getty Images Travis claims he has lost 25 lbs

His new physique didn't go unnoticed by NFL fans, with many sharing their excitement that he is preparing to enter the new season in "beast mode" following his weight loss.

"Yeessssss. Love that!! Leaner, faster Kelce at 35. Hopefully we can see him perform closer to how explosive he was 2-3 years ago," one commented on X.

Another said: "BEAST MODE! Let's go," A third added: "He about to be fast." A fourth wrote: "Fair play to him not taking his last season lightly and wants to show people he’s still got it."

© Getty Images travis showed off his streamlined physique on May 12

Travis' slimmed-down look was no doubt helped by the fact that he has been "training like crazy", according to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

"I always like guys to step back (after the season), but he wants to come back and he's training like crazy, too," Andy told The Athletic.

Travis will enter his 13th season with the Chiefs after confirming in February, after months of speculation, that he is not retiring.

© Getty Images for Amazon Travis has been 'training like crazy' in the NFL offseason

On an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, he read out a text from Travis in which he said he's "coming back for sure" next season.

"Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Travis continued, per Pat.

Travis added: "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!"

© Getty Images Travis looks noticably trimmer since the Super Bowl in Febraury

The tight end also admitted part of his decision to stay with the Chiefs is because he's not ready to leave the life he has built for himself in Kansas City just yet.

"I love so many people in Kansas City – in that facility, in the community – and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet," he told his brother Jason Kelce on the March 5 episode of their New Heights podcast.

© Getty Images Travis wanted to get in better shape for the 2025 season

"I've put in a lot of hard work, and I've put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC, and last year it didn't end well for us," Travis continued, referring to the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss.

"I feel like there's a responsibility for me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that's what I'm gonna do."