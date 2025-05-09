Jelly Roll makes honest comment about weight loss after shedding almost 200lbs

Jelly Roll put on an amorous display with his wife, Bunnie Xo, at the ACM Awards in Texas on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old's affection for his wife was only overshadowed by his almost 200lbs weight loss, which he showed off in an all-black outfit with a lace embroidered jacket.

The singer admitted he felt "incredible" after embarking on his weight loss journey, telling Entertainment Tonight at the event: "I feel like I've lost as much weight as I look like I've lost."

He added: "It's unreal. I feel incredible."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll has lost almost 200lbs

The "Best For Me" singer didn't keep the attention on himself for long, making sure to highlight his beautiful wife on the red carpet.

"My wife's here, she's by far the best dressed on the carpet," he added. "I think we can all agree on that now that she's arrived."

Bunnie Xo made a statement in her floor-length, black lace dress which boasted a daringly high thigh slit and cut-outs above and below her chest.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo packed on the PDA

Weight loss

Jelly Roll has overhauled his lifestyle since prioritizing his health in February 2023 and has lost almost 200lbs so far.

The musician, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, once tipped the scales at over 500lbs but is now able to perform tasks that seemed unattainable before his weight loss.

He recently spoke to E! News and shared his joy over hiking a mountain. "I hiked a mountain the other day. Camelback," he said, referencing an Arizona hike.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly Roll feels 'incredible' after his weight loss

"There is no way that would have been possible beforehand, so it’s great to see that progress and we still are going."

Sharing his motivations, he added: "It isn't always the case where I feel focused or positive. The things that motivate me and keep me going are the people I have met along the way – across the juveniles and rehab centers or prisons along the way.

"The people that come up to me and bravely share their sobriety date, or a story of something that they've dealt with, or someone they've lost."

© AFP via Getty Images Jelly Roll once weighed over 500lbs

In a December 2024 episode of his wife's podcast "Dumb Blonde," Jelly Roll publicly revealed a weight loss goal that he'd only ever shared with her.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he said. "That's my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations."

The "Need a Favor" hitmaker admitted that sharing such a personal aspiration with the world wasn't easy but was entirely intentional. "I did this publicly for a reason," he explained. "I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll wants to be on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026

"I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed," he reflected.

"They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out [and] they don't really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different. They kinda gotta find their whole new way."