5 mistakes damaging your health in your 50s

Longevity is the wellness word on everyone's lips, and nobody knows more about the topic than Dr. Philip Borg, who works with London’s first specialist-led longevity clinic, The Longevity Doctor.

Explaining why we all need to pay attention to our longevity, Dr. Borg says: "Rather than wait for symptoms of diseases to appear to see a doctor, longevity medicine focuses on increasing health span (how well you live free of disease) and lifespan (how long you live).

He continues that longevity is a case of being proactive, which can prevent problems tomorrow. “Longevity medicine is a hot topic because it empowers people to take control of their risk of developing diseases of ageing through medical and lifestyle interventions before they become sick.

Longevity in midlife

It's the ageing element that is particularly pertinent, as Dr. Borg says that what we do in our 30s and 40s will shape our health in decades to come.

"Chronic diseases can be caused by long-term, silent processes such as inflammation, poor diet, stress, and lack of exercise which can slowly damage your cells, arteries, and brain, starting decades before symptoms appear.

"The heart attack at 60 began at 30, dementia at age 70 began at 40. It's never too late or too soon to start living well and think about your future health."

5 things harming your longevity in your 50s

1. Not knowing how fit you are

"VO2 max and strength are the best predictors of future health and what activities you will be able to do later in life. Everyone should know their fitness levels by having them regularly tested, and if you aren’t doing well then you need to improve."

2. Not booking cancer screenings

"Whilst up to 40% of cancers are preventable, the fact is that approximately one in four of us will develop cancer at some point in our lives, and all cancers have a better outcome when caught and treated early.

"Personalised cancer screening according to your individual risk is a good preventative message, such as cancer screening blood tests, which can detect cancer in up to 70 different sites before symptoms appear."

3. Neglecting oral hygiene

"Oral hygiene is important for a whole host of reasons. Periodontal (gum) disease is associated with chronic diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and Alzheimer’s disease due to low-level chronic inflammation all around the body.

4. Not sleeping well

"Sticking to simple sleep hygiene rules and using breathing exercises to improve your stress response can have amazing health benefits in the long term. I recommend measuring your sleep quality and HRV (a measure of stress) using devices such as WHOOP or an Oura ring and sharing this data with your medical team."

5. Eating ultra-processed foods (UPFs)

"A recent study looking at 20,000 people from eight different countries showed a correlation between UPFs and an increased risk of dying.

"One way of identifying UPFs is by reading the ingredient list. They usually contain a very long list of additives, preservatives and other ingredients that you would not find in your kitchen."

