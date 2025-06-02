How to feel like yourself again in your 40s and 50s

As a GP, Dr. Lafina Diamandis meets countless women in midlife, struggling with changes brought on by perimenopause and menopause.

"The most common goal I hear from midlife clients is that they want to feel like themselves again - both mentally and physically," Dr. Lafina, who founded Deia Health, tells HELLO!.

"Midlife brings a great deal of challenges, with many clients navigating hormonal changes caused by perimenopause or menopause, juggling careers and caregiving roles, and experiencing subtle (or not-so-subtle) changes in their bodies.

"This era in our lives is a pivotal time, as the body starts to respond differently to stress, hormones fluctuate, and the effects of long-term habits (good or bad) really start to show up," she continues, adding that many of her clients want more than symptom relief. Instead, they want to create sustainable changes for optimal health and longevity.

Dr. Lafina shares her advice for ageing well

More than symptom relief

Dr. Lafina believes in a holistic approach, looking beyond symptoms and focusing on how our health is affected by our lifestyle, genetics, relationships and the places we live.

"A holistic approach is not just about treating hot flashes or high cholesterol, it's about understanding the root causes and supporting the whole person through nutrition, sleep, mindset, movement, and meaningful connection. This is when holistic, whole-person care becomes truly transformative."

Dr. Lafina believes that a combination of conventional medicine and lifestyle medicine is key to longevity, explaining: "Conventional medicine is incredibly powerful for diagnostics, acute treatment, and managing serious illness, but when it comes to preventing disease, slowing ageing, and enhancing quality of life, lifestyle medicine is the missing link.

"It's the bridge between simply surviving (lifespan) and truly thriving (health span). Using both together allows us to personalise care and use evidence-based medications when needed, while also addressing the foundational pillars of health: nutrition, movement, stress reduction, sleep, and relationships. That synergy is where long-term health and longevity really take root."

Improving our longevity

Dr. Lafina says it is never too late to start trying to improve our longevity, sharing: "The beauty of the human body is its capacity to adapt and heal at any age.

"We now know that people in their 50s, 60s and beyond can build muscle, reverse metabolic disease, enhance cognitive function and reduce inflammation - all key drivers of ageing.

"Every healthy choice you make, no matter when you start, sends a powerful signal to your body that you're prioritising its future. It’s never too late to feel better, move better, and live more fully.

Dr. Lafina is an expert in lifestyle medicine

"Midlife is a rich and empowering stage of life, and small, consistent actions can yield profound benefits. Here's where I recommend starting…"

1. Reclaim your routine

"Midlife often brings a lot of disruption. Establish a nourishing morning and evening rhythm - predictability supports your nervous system and reduces stress. Even 10 to 15 minutes of morning light exposure, gentle movement, or mindfulness can shift your whole day."

2. Prioritise protein and whole foods

"As we age, we need more protein to maintain muscle and metabolism. Aim for around 25 to 30g of protein per meal and build your plate around colourful, fibre-rich whole foods. These support gut health, hormone detox, and energy."

3. Strength train twice a week

"This is non-negotiable. Resistance training helps preserve bone density, increase insulin sensitivity, and boost mood. You don't need a gym either - bodyweight exercises or resistance bands at home are great."

© Getty Weight training has many health benefits in midlife

4. Upgrade your sleep hygiene

"Poor sleep accelerates ageing. Create a calming bedtime ritual, reduce screens 60 to 90 minutes before sleep, and avoid stimulants late in the day. Magnesium glycinate or calming teas such as mint or chamomile can also help support restful sleep. I'm also a big fan of meditation and breathwork before bed to activate the body's relaxation response."

5. Do a stress audit

"Chronic stress is inflammatory and depleting. Identify your major stressors and build in small recovery rituals throughout your week, such as breathwork, nature walks, or simply saying 'no' more often."

© Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com - Yuri A Taking time for walking is a quick and easy way of relieving stress

6. Check your key health markers

"Work with a GP to track blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, thyroid function and inflammation. If possible, look beyond the ‘normal’ range and aim for optimal levels. This is also the time to address perimenopausal changes and discuss HRT or other supports."

7. Cultivate connection and purpose

"Longevity isn't just physical. Strong relationships, laughter, and having a sense of purpose are equally vital. Whether it's volunteering, taking a course, or rekindling a creative hobby - find what lights you up and do more of it!"

© Getty Images Time with friends is good for our health

8. Be kind to yourself

"This stage is about evolution, not perfection. Focus on progress, not pressure. Your body is your lifelong partner - treat it with curiosity, compassion and care."

