Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naga Munchetty on learning to be 'selfish' at 50 - exclusive
Subscribe
Naga Munchetty on learning to be 'selfish' at 50 - exclusive
HELLO! Second Act logo
The presenter has been incredibly open about her health journey

Exclusive: Naga Muchetty on learning to be 'selfish' at 50

The BBC news icon opened up on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Naga Munchetty is a constant feature of many of our mornings, hosting BBC Breakfast on a daily basis.

The broadcaster, who turned 50 earlier this year, is the ultimate inspiration when it comes to standing your ground and knowing your worth, but she says this self-assuredness comes with age.

Naga sat down with fellow presenter, Ateh Jewel, on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sharing how she's feeling at 50.

"I was so excited to turn 50, I've lived half a century! I'm healthy and enjoying my life, I do nice things," Naga began, adding: "I really enjoyed my 40s, I felt much more settled in myself, in my skin, with my brain."

Two women smiling together in a podcast studio
Naga Munchetty spoke openly to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast

On how her approach to work changed, Naga added: "I didn't stop being ambitious, I never will, but I stopped chasing so hard and worrying what everyone else was doing and why I wasn't doing it."

Read on for her three pieces of advice for nailing midlife.

1. Be kinder to yourself

"In my forties, I came to terms with being kinder to myself," Naga shares, saying she made an effort to stop comparing herself to others.

"I was able to go on holiday and not fear that somebody was standing in for me at work and doing it better. I became a little bit more calm."

Naga Munchetty on Claimed and Shamed© Curve Media
Naga Munchetty is still learning in her 50s

2. Say no

"I'm trying to manage my time better and not say yes to everything," she says.

3. Be selfish

In midlife, Naga has become a golf fan, playing as often as possible and telling Ateh: "The thing I like best about golf is that it's selfish. It’s all about you and it's all down to you."

Listen to the podcast for all of Naga's midlife advice…

LISTEN: To Naga Munchetty on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

 

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More