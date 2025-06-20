Exclusive: Naga Muchetty on learning to be 'selfish' at 50

Naga Munchetty is a constant feature of many of our mornings, hosting BBC Breakfast on a daily basis.

The broadcaster, who turned 50 earlier this year, is the ultimate inspiration when it comes to standing your ground and knowing your worth, but she says this self-assuredness comes with age.

Naga sat down with fellow presenter, Ateh Jewel, on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sharing how she's feeling at 50.

"I was so excited to turn 50, I've lived half a century! I'm healthy and enjoying my life, I do nice things," Naga began, adding: "I really enjoyed my 40s, I felt much more settled in myself, in my skin, with my brain."

Naga Munchetty spoke openly to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast

On how her approach to work changed, Naga added: "I didn't stop being ambitious, I never will, but I stopped chasing so hard and worrying what everyone else was doing and why I wasn't doing it."

Read on for her three pieces of advice for nailing midlife.

1. Be kinder to yourself

"In my forties, I came to terms with being kinder to myself," Naga shares, saying she made an effort to stop comparing herself to others.

"I was able to go on holiday and not fear that somebody was standing in for me at work and doing it better. I became a little bit more calm."

© Curve Media Naga Munchetty is still learning in her 50s

2. Say no

"I'm trying to manage my time better and not say yes to everything," she says.

3. Be selfish

In midlife, Naga has become a golf fan, playing as often as possible and telling Ateh: "The thing I like best about golf is that it's selfish. It’s all about you and it's all down to you."

Listen to the podcast for all of Naga's midlife advice…