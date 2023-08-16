Naga Munchetty's fans react as she shares inspirational fitness hack

Naga Munchetty delighted her fans on Wednesday when she revealed one of the secrets to help keep her fit.

The BBC Breakfast co-host shared a glowing post-gym selfie which saw her beaming for the camera, wearing a pink vest top and over-the-ear headphones.

Writing before England's historic World Cup semi-final victory, she captioned the image: "Channelling my inner #lioness this morning [red heart emoji] #comeoneengland… Full coverage @bbc5live."

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty makes unexpected confession

The star's fans were quick to show their approval for the post and its sentiment, with their comments including: "Inspirational," "Well done Naga, come on England," and: "Looking amazing". Another of her followers wrote: "Let's gooooo!!! That's how you start the morning."

Naga's commitment to fitness is especially impressive considering the health issues she's faced. Earlier this year, the broadcaster opened up about her battle with the womb condition adenomyosis.

© Instagram Naga smiled in the post-workout selfie

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live listeners back in May, Naga shared details of the debilitating pain that had left her screaming "non-stop for 45 minutes" on one occasion.

Opening up about her condition for the first time, Naga told listeners: "The pain was so terrible I couldn't move, turn over, sit up. I screamed non-stop for 45 minutes. Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs.

"And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep." Naga revealed she had only been diagnosed with adenomyosis eight months earlier after decades of struggling with pain.



© BBC With co-star Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast

Listeners took to social media to praise Naga for speaking so openly about her health condition.

A fellow sufferer tweeted: "So pleased @TVNaga01 has spoken about suffering from adenomyosis this morning. It's an excruciating condition that can ruin lives but is too often dismissed as just bad period pain - it took me over 20 years to get a diagnosis..."

© Instagram The broadcaster also loves playing golf

Another shared: "Well done Naga for sharing her condition and raising awareness of what sounds a pretty unpleasant one. It clearly impacts her life, day and night. It is always good for people to have their attention brought to these things. Naga, I applaud you."

MORE: Everything Naga Munchetty has said about her rarely-seen husband James Haggar

SEE: Naga Munchetty inundated with support following empowering selfie

A third posted: "This is the first time I’ve seen adenomyosis in the media," while yet another commented: " suffer from this and from endometriosis. Thanks, Naga, for highlighting this condition which can be really painful and debilitating at times... and is something most women have never even heard of."

© Getty Naga recently opened up about her health

According to the NHS website, "Adenomyosis is a condition where the lining of the womb (uterus) starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb". Symptoms can include painful, heavy periods as well as pelvic pain, bloating, and pain during sex throughout the menstrual cycle.

Women with adenomyosis have a predisposition due to their genes, immune system and hormones. It is thought that one in every ten women in the UK suffers from adenomyosis, but the condition can go undiagnosed for years.