Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Naga Munchetty never wears white on BBC Breakfast
Subscribe
Why Naga Munchetty never wears white on BBC Breakfast
HELLO! Second Act logo
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC

Why Naga Munchetty never wears white on BBC Breakfast

The BBC news icon opened up on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If you're a regular viewer of BBC Breakfast, you'll be familiar with the formidable Naga Munchetty.

A stalwart on the show's sofa, Naga delivers hard-hitting interviews, week in, week out, never missing a beat.

On top of her stellar broadcasting skills, you might also have noticed something else about Naga's time on the show – she never wears white.

During a candid chat with fellow broadcaster Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, Naga explained her reasoning for eschewing white clothes.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on Thursday's episode
Naga Munchetty avoids wearing white on TV

"I never wear white on the bottom," she says, explaining that her health condition, adenomyosis, made her too anxious to wear light shades.

Adenomyosis is a gynaecological condition where the lining of the womb grows into the muscular wall of the womb – Naga calls it "the evil twin of endometriosis" – and it causes heavy periods, known as "flooding."

Two women smiling together in a podcast studio
Naga Munchetty spoke openly to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast

"I would flood and I would be setting an alarm at night every three hours to wake up and change my period products," Naga says, detailing episodes of cramping and fainting she suffered during flare-ups of her condition. 

Listen to the episode below to hear more from Naga… 

LISTEN: To Naga Munchetty on the Second Act podcast

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More