Why Naga Munchetty never wears white on BBC Breakfast

If you're a regular viewer of BBC Breakfast, you'll be familiar with the formidable Naga Munchetty.

A stalwart on the show's sofa, Naga delivers hard-hitting interviews, week in, week out, never missing a beat.

On top of her stellar broadcasting skills, you might also have noticed something else about Naga's time on the show – she never wears white.

During a candid chat with fellow broadcaster Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, Naga explained her reasoning for eschewing white clothes.

Naga Munchetty avoids wearing white on TV

"I never wear white on the bottom," she says, explaining that her health condition, adenomyosis, made her too anxious to wear light shades.

Adenomyosis is a gynaecological condition where the lining of the womb grows into the muscular wall of the womb – Naga calls it "the evil twin of endometriosis" – and it causes heavy periods, known as "flooding."

Naga Munchetty spoke openly to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast

"I would flood and I would be setting an alarm at night every three hours to wake up and change my period products," Naga says, detailing episodes of cramping and fainting she suffered during flare-ups of her condition.

