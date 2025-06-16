Exclusive: Naga Munchetty's mother was 'devastated' she decided not to have kids

Naga Munchetty is a stalwart on BBC Breakfast, leading the news agenda and delivering hard-hitting interviews, regularly standing her ground with politicians.

With such power in an often male-dominated world, we knew we had to have her on our Second Act podcast, and during her chat with our host, broadcaster Ateh Jewel, we saw a different side to Naga.

In the personal chat, Naga, who turned 50 in February, reveals how her decision not to have children with husband James Hagger initially caused a rift with her mother.

"My mum was devastated, she is from a different generation," Naga shares.

On why she opted not to have kids, Naga continued: "It was a conscious (decision) and I am doing lots of other things and living a very fulfilling life. She doesn't think I've wasted an opportunity."

Naga Munchetty spoke openly to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast

Naga's health concerns

As well as her family life, Naga opened up about the crippling pain she suffered from adenomyosis, a gynaecological condition where the lining of the womb grows into the muscular wall of the womb – Naga calls it "the evil twin of endometriosis."

"I was just exhausted," she said of going back and forth to doctors with her condition.



"I thought it was normal, but there is a real distinction. If something is common, it doesn't mean it's normal," she laments.

"I thought all the other women in the world were coping and thriving, and that because I've dared to bring it up, I was (perceived as) weak."

Listen to Naga's open and honest chat here…