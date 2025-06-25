Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Where is June Lockhart, 100, now? Lassie star's health update and private life with 2 famous children
Promotional portrait of American animal actor Baby, as Lassie, actress June Lockhart, as Ruth Martin, and Jon Provost, as Timmy, as they read the book 'Lassie' for the television series of the same name, 1960© Getty Images

The star of Lassie and Lost in Space celebrates a major milestone

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday, June Lockhart! The actress, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, turned 100 years old on Wednesday, June 25.

While she may be spending her days away from the screen, June's incredible legacy continues to thrive in her decades of work on screen and on stage.

But where is the star now? What do we know of her family life and her health at this age? Here's what you need to know about June Lockhart's life now…

Actress June Lockhart from the "Lost in Space" tv. series attend the second annual New York Comic And Fantasy Creators Convention, June 23, 2000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City© Getty Images

Where does June Lockhart live now?

While not much is known about June's home life, it is believed that she lives in New York, in a home she purchased for herself decades earlier where she raised her family.

The actress' Lost in Space co-star Bill Mumy spoke with ReMind Magazine about his onscreen mom's life now, and he confirmed that she still lived at home and remained active. "June is at home. She has two assistants. She's still in her own home."

June Lockhart attends the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoring her with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Universal Hilton Hotel on March 26, 2015 in Universal City, California© Getty Images

Retirement

June has retired from public appearances as well. Her last came over a decade ago, at the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce's 94th Annual Installation & Lifetime Achievement Awards Luncheon in March 2015. Her last role was in 2021, lending her voice to the character of Alpha Control for one episode of the Netflix remake of Lost in Space.

Actress June Lockhart appears on stage at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel on August 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

What do we know of June's health at 100?

Bill explained that not only was June in good spirits, she was also quite healthy and sprightly for her age. "She follows the politics, she reads the news, but she doesn't talk on the phone and she doesn't — obviously — she's not going to put on all her makeup and go out and do a convention or anything anymore, but she's, well, she's fine. She's healthy."

June never suffered from any widely known illnesses, and in a separate conversation with the publication, her onscreen son from Lassie, Jon Provost, also concurred that she really was as fit as a fiddle a century in.

Lassie with Jon Provost, US child actor, June Lockhart, US actress, and Hugh Reilly (1915-1998), US actor, pose for a group portrait issued as publicity for the US television series, 'Lassie', USA, circa 1955. The television drama starred Provost as 'Timmy Martin', Lockhart as 'Ruth Martin', and Reilly as 'Paul Martin'© Getty Images

"100 years young"

Recalling their time together at an autograph show a few years prior, he said: "She put her leg up on the table, touched her head to her knee in a yoga-type stretch and sent the waiter for a glass of chardonnay after which she regaled us with tales of her storied career." 

"I once asked her how she stayed so young-looking. She said, 'I've had great work done and some young boyfriends'," he enthused. "Whatever her formula, it worked. June has always been her own person.… And now she is 100 years young. She is truly amazing in every way."

Actress June Lockhart, daughter Lizabeth Lockhart and granddaughter attend the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Opening Night on December 11, 1998 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.© Getty Images

June's two children

June was married twice during her lifetime — to John F. Maloney, from 1951-59, and then to John Lindsay, from 1959-70. She has not married since, nor is she in a public relationship at this point.

With her first husband, June welcomed two daughters, Anne and Lizabeth (pictured here), both of whom ventured into acting. 

Much less is known about Lizabeth, now 69, who made brief appearances in shows like Death Valley Days and Carter Country, plus the 1978 movie Just Tell Me You Love Me.

Actress Anne Lockhart at The Hollywood Show held at Westin LAX Hotel on October 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Anne Lockhart

Anne, now 71, has become best known for her many one-off TV and film appearances over the decades, her most recent being 98 episodes of the show Chicago Fire, simply credited as "dispatcher."

She notably played Lieutenant Sheba on the 1978-79 TV series Battlestar Galactica and was, reportedly, John Carpenter's first choice to play Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. Scheduling conflicts kept her from the role, which ultimately launched the career of Jamie Lee Curtis

Anne welcomed two children with husband Adam Carlyle Taylor, who died six years after they tied the knot in 1994 from a motorcycle accident. She formed the Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival in 1997 and continues to actively participate in its functioning, and divides her time between homes in California, Texas and Montana.

