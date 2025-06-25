Where is June Lockhart, 100, now? Lassie star's health update and private life with 2 famous children

Happy birthday, June Lockhart! The actress, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, turned 100 years old on Wednesday, June 25.

While she may be spending her days away from the screen, June's incredible legacy continues to thrive in her decades of work on screen and on stage.

But where is the star now? What do we know of her family life and her health at this age? Here's what you need to know about June Lockhart's life now…

© Getty Images Where does June Lockhart live now? While not much is known about June's home life, it is believed that she lives in New York, in a home she purchased for herself decades earlier where she raised her family. The actress' Lost in Space co-star Bill Mumy spoke with ReMind Magazine about his onscreen mom's life now, and he confirmed that she still lived at home and remained active. "June is at home. She has two assistants. She's still in her own home."

© Getty Images Retirement June has retired from public appearances as well. Her last came over a decade ago, at the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce's 94th Annual Installation & Lifetime Achievement Awards Luncheon in March 2015. Her last role was in 2021, lending her voice to the character of Alpha Control for one episode of the Netflix remake of Lost in Space.



© Getty Images What do we know of June's health at 100? Bill explained that not only was June in good spirits, she was also quite healthy and sprightly for her age. "She follows the politics, she reads the news, but she doesn't talk on the phone and she doesn't — obviously — she's not going to put on all her makeup and go out and do a convention or anything anymore, but she's, well, she's fine. She's healthy." June never suffered from any widely known illnesses, and in a separate conversation with the publication, her onscreen son from Lassie, Jon Provost, also concurred that she really was as fit as a fiddle a century in.

© Getty Images "100 years young" Recalling their time together at an autograph show a few years prior, he said: "She put her leg up on the table, touched her head to her knee in a yoga-type stretch and sent the waiter for a glass of chardonnay after which she regaled us with tales of her storied career." "I once asked her how she stayed so young-looking. She said, 'I've had great work done and some young boyfriends'," he enthused. "Whatever her formula, it worked. June has always been her own person.… And now she is 100 years young. She is truly amazing in every way."

© Getty Images June's two children June was married twice during her lifetime — to John F. Maloney, from 1951-59, and then to John Lindsay, from 1959-70. She has not married since, nor is she in a public relationship at this point. With her first husband, June welcomed two daughters, Anne and Lizabeth (pictured here), both of whom ventured into acting. Much less is known about Lizabeth, now 69, who made brief appearances in shows like Death Valley Days and Carter Country, plus the 1978 movie Just Tell Me You Love Me.

© Getty Images Anne Lockhart Anne, now 71, has become best known for her many one-off TV and film appearances over the decades, her most recent being 98 episodes of the show Chicago Fire, simply credited as "dispatcher." She notably played Lieutenant Sheba on the 1978-79 TV series Battlestar Galactica and was, reportedly, John Carpenter's first choice to play Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. Scheduling conflicts kept her from the role, which ultimately launched the career of Jamie Lee Curtis. Anne welcomed two children with husband Adam Carlyle Taylor, who died six years after they tied the knot in 1994 from a motorcycle accident. She formed the Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival in 1997 and continues to actively participate in its functioning, and divides her time between homes in California, Texas and Montana.