Stars you won't believe are in their 90s — from Dick Van Dyke and William Shatner to Rita Moreno

While talking about his father turning 90, George Clooney once joked that "turning 90 means you’ve avoided dying".

There are a number of stars who have reached that rare and golden age - and you'll be surprised how good they look for it.

William Shatner once joked that the secret to his longevity was never telling anyone his real age. He said on Today: "I’ve always got a birthday coming up". Meanwhile, Willie Nelson couldn't tell you the secret even if he wanted to: "I really don't know, except that I really do believe in imagining what you want to do and let it happen. And that's my full philosophy and it's working."

Here are the celebrities you didn't know were in their 90s - then and now.

1/ 11 © Getty Images William Shatner Best known for the role of Captain Kirk in Star Trek, William Shatner looks incredible at 93-years-old, and has continued acting. This year he released a documentary about himself - William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill.



2/ 11 © Variety Tippi Hedren Best known for her role as one of Hitchcock's heroine's in The Birds, Tippi Hedren is 94. She is the matriarch of a Hollywood dynasty, as her daughter is Melanie Griffith and her granddaughter is Dakota Johnson.



3/ 11 © John Atashian James Earl Jones At 93-years-old, James Earl Jones looks like he will be living a long time - much like his father, the famous Robert Earl Jones, did before him when he died aged 96. Famous for the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, and Mufasa in The Lion King, James Earl Jones retired from his characters in 2022. Darth Vader will now be voiced using AI software to recreate his voice from archival footage.



4/ 11 © Getty Rita Moreno West Side Story star Rita Moreno may be 92, but she's continued working up until 2023. Most recently she featured in the reboot of One Day at a Time, and Jane the Virgin, showing she continues to champion projects that center hispanic stories.



5/ 11 © GARRETT PRESS/MEGA Barbara Eden The I Dream Jeannie star continues to stun at 92-years-old. She's been rarely pictured in recent years, but she continued to perform until the age of 90.



6/ 11 © Greg Doherty Quincy Jones At the age of 91, Quincy Jones is responsible for some of the best loved music, from his work with Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra. He continues to give eye opening interviews and make brief appearances in music, as he gave a monologue on The Weeknd's DawnFM called "A Tale by Quincy".



7/ 11 © Gary Miller Willie Nelson 91-year-old Willie Nelson remains one of country music's most beloved - and surprising artists. He continues to perform live and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame aged 90. Earlier this year he featured on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER album.



8/ 11 © CBS Photo Archive Dick Van Dyke Aged 98-years-old, Dick Van Dyke remains as sharp as a whistle and fit as a fiddle. He still sings with his a capella quartet, The Vantastix, and remembers all the words to hits from Mary Poppins. In Mary Poppins Returns (2018), the actor took on the role of Mr. Dawes Jr. which saw him dancing and singing once again.



9/ 11 © Amy Sussman Eva Marie Saint Set to turn 100 on July 4, Eva Marie Saint is a Hollywood legend who got her start working alongside Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront. She may be one of the last remaining touchstones of old Hollywood, but she continued acting and voicing until she was 90.

10/ 11 © Steve Granitz Clint Eastwood He may be almost 94, but Clint Eastwood hasn't stopped working. The famous "Man with No Name" from Sergio Leone's westerns has found success as a director. He last acted in 2021's self-directed Cry Macho, and is set to direct again with thriller Juror No. 2.

