Digital Cover celebrities

Stars you won't believe are in their 90s — from Dick Van Dyke and William Shatner to Rita Moreno

Clint Eastwood and Dick Van Dyke are still kicking in their 90s

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
While talking about his father turning 90, George Clooney once joked that "turning 90 means you’ve avoided dying". 

There are a number of stars who have reached that rare and golden age - and you'll be surprised how good they look for it. 

William Shatner once joked that the secret to his longevity was never telling anyone his real age. He said on Today: "I’ve always got a birthday coming up". Meanwhile, Willie Nelson couldn't tell you the secret even if he wanted to: "I really don't know, except that I really do believe in imagining what you want to do and let it happen. And that's my full philosophy and it's working."

Here are the celebrities you didn't know were in their 90s - then and now.

William Shatner attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "You Can Call Me Bill" © Getty Images

William Shatner

Best known for the role of Captain Kirk in Star Trek, William Shatner looks incredible at 93-years-old, and has continued acting. This year he released a documentary about himself - William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill.

Tippi Hedren and Dakota Johnson (Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Variety

Tippi Hedren

Best known for her role as one of Hitchcock's heroine's in The Birds, Tippi Hedren is 94. She is the matriarch of a Hollywood dynasty, as her daughter is Melanie Griffith and her granddaughter is Dakota Johnson.

Actor James Earl Jones is shown casting his hand in cement for Disney during a special event in Pawling, New York on July 10, 2019. (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images)© John Atashian

James Earl Jones

At 93-years-old, James Earl Jones looks like he will be living a long time - much like his father, the famous Robert Earl Jones, did before him when he died aged 96. Famous for the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, and Mufasa in The Lion King, James Earl Jones retired from his characters in 2022. Darth Vader will now be voiced using AI software to recreate his voice from archival footage.

Rita Moreno attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Rita Moreno

West Side Story star Rita Moreno may be 92, but she's continued working up until 2023. Most recently she featured in the reboot of One Day at a Time, and Jane the Virgin, showing she continues to champion projects that center hispanic stories.

Barbara Eden looks youthful at 92 as she leaves lunch with pals almost 60 years after starring in iconic sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie'© GARRETT PRESS/MEGA

Barbara Eden

The I Dream Jeannie star continues to stun at 92-years-old. She's been rarely pictured in recent years, but she continued to perform until the age of 90.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Quincy Jones attends Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)© Greg Doherty

Quincy Jones

At the age of 91, Quincy Jones is responsible for some of the best loved music, from his work with Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra. He continues to give eye opening interviews and make brief appearances in music, as he gave a monologue on The Weeknd's DawnFM called "A Tale by Quincy".

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - MAY 15: Willie Nelson performs in concert at Pinewood Performing Arts on May 15, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Inc)© Gary Miller

Willie Nelson

91-year-old Willie Nelson remains one of country music's most beloved - and surprising artists. He continues to perform live and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame aged 90. Earlier this year he featured on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER album.

Dick Van Dyke at the CBS Original Special DICK VAN DYKE: 98 YEARS OF MAGIC, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)© CBS Photo Archive

Dick Van Dyke

Aged 98-years-old, Dick Van Dyke remains as sharp as a whistle and fit as a fiddle. He still sings with his a capella quartet, The Vantastix, and remembers all the words to hits from Mary Poppins. In Mary Poppins Returns (2018), the actor took on the role of Mr. Dawes Jr. which saw him dancing and singing once again.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Eva Marie Saint attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film Series screening of "Dodsworth" presented by The Academy at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Amy Sussman

Eva Marie Saint

Set to turn 100 on July 4, Eva Marie Saint is a Hollywood legend who got her start working alongside Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront. She may be one of the last remaining touchstones of old Hollywood, but she continued acting and voicing until she was 90.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Clint Eastwood arrives at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)© Steve Granitz

Clint Eastwood

He may be almost 94, but Clint Eastwood hasn't stopped working. The famous "Man with No Name" from Sergio Leone's westerns has found success as a director. He last acted in 2021's self-directed Cry Macho, and is set to direct again with thriller Juror No. 2.

Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy at the star ceremony where Martha Reeves is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner

Berry Gordy

The man behind Motown is 94 years old - and he launched the career of a number of amazing stars, such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight. A little-known fact about the music executive is that his youngest son Stefan Kendal Gordy is actually Redfoo from LMFAO.

