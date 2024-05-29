Stars you won't believe are in their 90s — from Dick Van Dyke and William Shatner to Rita Moreno

There are a number of stars who have reached that rare and golden age - and you'll be surprised how good they look for it.
William Shatner once joked that the secret to his longevity was never telling anyone his real age. He said on Today: "I’ve always got a birthday coming up". Meanwhile, Willie Nelson couldn't tell you the secret even if he wanted to: "I really don't know, except that I really do believe in imagining what you want to do and let it happen. And that's my full philosophy and it's working."
Here are the celebrities you didn't know were in their 90s - then and now.
At 93-years-old, James Earl Jones looks like he will be living a long time - much like his father, the famous Robert Earl Jones, did before him when he died aged 96. Famous for the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, and Mufasa in The Lion King, James Earl Jones retired from his characters in 2022. Darth Vader will now be voiced using AI software to recreate his voice from archival footage.
Rita Moreno
West Side Story star Rita Moreno may be 92, but she's continued working up until 2023. Most recently she featured in the reboot of One Day at a Time, and Jane the Virgin, showing she continues to champion projects that center hispanic stories.
At the age of 91, Quincy Jones is responsible for some of the best loved music, from his work with Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra. He continues to give eye opening interviews and make brief appearances in music, as he gave a monologue on The Weeknd's DawnFM called "A Tale by Quincy".
Willie Nelson
91-year-old Willie Nelson remains one of country music's most beloved - and surprising artists. He continues to perform live and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame aged 90. Earlier this year he featured on Beyoncé'sCOWBOY CARTER album.
Dick Van Dyke
Aged 98-years-old, Dick Van Dyke remains as sharp as a whistle and fit as a fiddle. He still sings with his a capella quartet, The Vantastix, and remembers all the words to hits from Mary Poppins. In Mary Poppins Returns (2018), the actor took on the role of Mr. Dawes Jr. which saw him dancing and singing once again.
Eva Marie Saint
Set to turn 100 on July 4, Eva Marie Saint is a Hollywood legend who got her start working alongside Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront. She may be one of the last remaining touchstones of old Hollywood, but she continued acting and voicing until she was 90.
Clint Eastwood
He may be almost 94, but Clint Eastwood hasn't stopped working. The famous "Man with No Name" from Sergio Leone's westerns has found success as a director. He last acted in 2021's self-directed Cry Macho, and is set to direct again with thriller Juror No. 2.
Berry Gordy
The man behind Motown is 94 years old - and he launched the career of a number of amazing stars, such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight. A little-known fact about the music executive is that his youngest son Stefan Kendal Gordy is actually Redfoo from LMFAO.