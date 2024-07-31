Chrissy Teigen reveals son Miles, 6, was diagnosed with diabetes — fans send support

Chrissy Teigen is giving insight into a recent health battle she and husband John Legend have been coping with concerning their son Miles.

On Wednesday, some days after fans of the family noticed a small monitor attached to Miles' arm in a family photo from their visit to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the Cravings founder confirmed that the six-year-old had been diagnosed with diabetes.

Miles is the former model's second child with the The Voice judge. They also share daughters Luna, eight, and Estie, one, plus son Wren, also one; in 2020, they lost their son Jack when Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant with him.

In an Instagram post opening up about Miles' type 1 diabetes for the first time, Chrissy first noted: "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone [Biles] and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform."

She continued: "You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible," adding: "I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already."

According to UVA Health, in type 1 diabetes, "the pancreas does not make insulin, because the body's immune system attacks the islet cells in the pancreas that make insulin," and in type 2, the pancreas makes less insulin than used to, and your body becomes resistant to it.

While both can come with dangerous health issues, type 1, for which there is no cure, is an autoimmune reaction that develops early in life, while type 2 develops over the course of several years, and can typically be managed with a healthy diet and medication.

Further in her statement, Chrissy noted: "Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine. I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones," seemingly referring to warnings from Miles' monitor. "We are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."

The doting mom also gave insight into how Miles' diagnosis was first discovered, revealing that a couple weeks ago, he was sick in the hospital with a "terrible case of shigella," an intestinal infection, and though many of his friends had also caught the infection, "the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests."

"After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly."

Chrissy also shared a children's book, Year One with Type One, that she and John have started reading to Miles, and endearingly noted: "He loves this book so, so much already."

She lastly wrote: "This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone," and emphasized: "We promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already!"