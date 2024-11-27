Timothy West and wife Prunella's son's rare comment on mother's 'testing' dementia diagnosis

Samuel West has made a rare comment about his mother, Prunella Scales' health journey following her dementia diagnosis back in 2014.

The All Creatures Great and Small actor was writing about the life and career of his late father, actor Timothy West, who died earlier this month aged 90 when he shared that his parent's marriage was "tested" by the Fawlty Towers star's diagnosis a year ago.

Writing for Radio Times, Samuel said that despite the tough times they faced, their love endured.

© Yui Mok - PA Images, Getty Timothy West died earlier this month

"We knew it was really a love story, tested by my mum's dementia and seasoned with all the attendant scrapes and narrows and minor irritations of 61 years' marriage, but held together by great cables of respect, companionship and love."

The actor also mused about the important lessons his late father taught him. "He taught me that enthusiasm – for almost anything – was cool.

"He taught me that touring this country, professionally or otherwise, is beautiful and we should all do more of it."

This isn't the first time that Samuel has opened up about his mother's journey with vascular dementia. The star, who plays Siegfried Farnon in the Channel 5 show, appeared on an episode of ITV's Lorraine, prior to his father's death, in which he shared how his parents were doing.

"They're fine, they're fine. My mother went on a cruise the other day, I'm not sure if she knew where she was but she enjoyed getting there."

© Gareth Fuller - PA Images Timothy West and Prunella Scales in May this year

The 58-year-old added that his mother's attitude to life amid her ongoing health is about enjoying life as a journey. Samuel explained: "She said: 'I don't always know where I'm going but I enjoy getting there' and I thought if that is her philosophy, that might have to be mine as well."

Prunella rarely gives public interviews, but she did share with The Times in September that her memory isn't as good as it used to be but was reluctant to discuss further.

"Well, as one gets older, one's memory and living from minute to minute changes, doesn't it? You get less efficient," she said.

"My memory is less good. I mean, I forget to do things and, that's age, the same as everybody else. Oh, don't go on asking me about things like that."

Sharing the news of Timothy's passing earlier this month, Samuel wrote in a statement online: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Timothy West and Samuel West in 2010

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"All of us will miss him terribly. We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."