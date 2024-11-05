Quincy Jones' first brush with death in his 40s revealed — and how he attended his own memorial service

The world of music and entertainment continues to mourn the loss of Quincy Jones, who passed away on November 3 at the age of 91.

Alongside his seven children, the legendary musician and producer is leaving behind an untouchable catalog of work for artists like Michael Jackson and films like The Color Purple and The Wiz.

His death has also brought an increased limelight to his timeless work, his legacy through his activism, and his well-documented personal life, including the time he cheated death back in the '70s.

After establishing himself as a songwriter, arranger and composer for some acclaimed film projects and albums in the '50s, '60s and early '70s, Jones was well on his way to becoming a superstar of the industry.

However, it all came to a brief but screeching halt in 1974, when he'd developed a life-threatening brain aneurysm. He told GQ that at the time, when he was just 41, he felt a searing pain in his head and collapsed.

"It was scary," he recalled. "Like somebody blew my brains out. The main artery to your brain explodes, you know." He quickly had brain surgery, but was then told he had a second aneurysm "ready to blow."

© Getty Images The legendary music producer was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in 1974

After taking some time to recover, he went into surgery a second time and was told he had a 1-in-100 chance of surviving. He was advised not to play the trumpet again, lest the clip on the blood vessel in his brain came loose.

Despite the advice, Jones went on a tour of Japan quickly after recovering, but after feeling pain in his head once again, was told the clip came very close to coming off. "I couldn't get away with it, man," he told the publication.

© Getty Images The surgeries meant that he was forced to give up playing the trumpet

He eventually gave up playing the trumpet and decided to ease back on his more strenuous pursuits to spend time with friends and family. However, they believed that Jones wouldn't survive much longer after his first operation.

So, his friends and family decided to organize a memorial service for him in case he passed. While the musician made it out swinging, he decided to attend his own service at the Shrine in Los Angeles. With his neurologist by his side, of course, there to help if he got too worked up during.

© Getty Images Jones attended his own memorial service, where the likes of Marvin Gaye, Richard Pryor and more performed

Jones explained to Newsweek: "After my first aneurysm operation, they didn't think I would make it, so they planned a memorial. My doctor said I could go, but I would have to remain calm."

"That was hard to do with Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye, Sarah Vaughan and Sidney Poitier singing your praises. It was at the Shrine in Los Angeles, and my neurologist sat next to me to make sure I didn't do the wrong thing."

© Getty Images Jones went on to become one of the most influential and celebrated producers of all time shortly after the emergency

Jones followed that scare by becoming one of the most celebrated producers of all time, thanks to his Academy Award-nominated film work and helming Michael Jackson albums like Off the Wall (1979), Bad (1987) and 1982's Thriller, to date the best selling album of all time.