Today's Al Roker, 70, reveals the 5-word saying responsible for his 100lbs weight loss

Al Roker took to Instagram to share his simple 5-word saying that made a big difference in his weight loss journey.

The 70-year-old posted a video of himself walking on the treadmill in his home and he explained to his followers that he was initially going to enjoy some speed walking outside but decided to stay in due to the summer heat. Watch the video below.

The Today show host explained: "We are halfway through the week. Hope you're staying strong. Make sure you're hydrating. Man, this heat, this humidity is rough. I was gonna do an outside walk this morning, but uh-uh."

Then the reporter dropped his personal 5-word gem: "Remember, something is better than nothing, baby." He expressed that it was that personal mantra that led him to successfully maintain his 100-pound weight loss for the past two decades.

The TV host explained to People: "Maybe you'll be running marathons or entering weight-lifting contests, but I think most people just want a level of fitness that improves their quality of life."

© Getty Images Al Roker shared how he's been maintaining his weight for over two decades

Al strongly believes that making small, yet impactful steps day-by-day adds up in the end to get to your fitness goals. He starts off his day with 10 minutes of weight training. The Today star shared: "It's not so much to bulk up but to keep your bones strong, keep your flexibility, which is important as you age."

The broadcaster then jumps on the treadmill for 20 minutes and depending on the temperature, he may head to Central Park for a 30 to 45-minute walk. Everyday he tries his hardest to complete 10,000 steps.

© Getty Images Al's personal mantra is "something is better than nothing"

Al's main inspiration for maintaining his elegant figure is his granddaughter Sky. He added: "In a couple of years she's going to be a bigger load. So 'grampa' wants to be able to carry her up and down the stairs."

© Instagram Al shared that his motivation for keeping the weight off is thanks to his granddaughter Sky

As for Al's diet, one of the daytime star's main tips is to not deprive yourself of your favorite meals. He emphasized that moderation is the key to losing weight.

His cheat meal go-tos include, "a two to three-inch, bone-in ribeye with creamed spinach or a baked potato and apple crisp with good vanilla ice cream."

© Getty Images Al's completes 10,000 steps per day

He expressed during the Today show: "Moderation rather than deprivation is better in the long run. If you deprive yourself of stuff that you like, eventually you're going to snap and go crazy."

When it comes down to it, Al believes that there are no shortcuts to weight loss. The correspondent stated to People: "There's no magic bullet. Having gastric bypass, or taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is 'a means,' [bit] it's not the end. You're still going to have to put in the work."