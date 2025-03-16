Jelly Roll takes fans through fitness journey on the road after 140lbs weight loss

Jelly Roll is remaining accountable for his health and fitness even on the road, sharing some glimpses of how he's getting his calories burnt while on tour.

The country musician has been open about his last year of healthier living, including more exercise and a balanced diet that have contributed to him shedding a whopping 140lbs.

Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, has proudly spoken of his newfound love for running and walking, and is keeping on track with it while currently on the Beautifully Broken: Great Northern Tour. Check out his announcement for his related initiative in the video below...

Last month, the singer announced he would be partnering with the running app Strava to start "Jelly Roll's Losers Run Club," encouraging his fans to join him and log their miles on the app as they prepare for and count down to his second 5K run later this year.

That journey continues while on the road as well, with the "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker taking to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his Strava stats from the show, which included over 3000 steps and nearly half a mile covered over his hour-and-a-half long show.

"Join the run club!" he wrote alongside a selfie he'd taken from the stage during his show in Edmonton amid the tour's Canadian leg.

© Instagram The singer shared a snapshot of his Strava stats from his latest show

In a video announcing the new initiative with Strava, the singer stated: "A little bit over a year ago, I literally struggled to walk down my hill to the mailbox, y'all. I mean, it was really bad. I had let myself get to a point of just being absolutely disgusted with myself. I was so sick and tired of it."

After getting his own health in check and then pushing forward to run a 5K himself, inspired by Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer on their podcast with their own "5K by May" project, he decided to bring others along on the journey.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll is currently on a tour supporting his album "Beautifully Broken"

"What we are trying to inspire here is just change and belief and community," he shared. "Somewhere where you can go and feel judgment-free when you're trying to figure this thing out."

"I know how rough it was at first and how embarrassed I was to just be sucking snot and air every time I walked down the driveway. But it felt so good to have friends and people behind me, telling me I was doing the right thing."

© Getty Images The singer has proudly documented his new lifestyle and has spoken positively of the way it has changed his health

He continued: "I believe we can create huge change right here. I believe that a group of people can come together right now and encourage each other to actually become what they've been dreaming they can be."

He spoke with Entertainment Tonight previously about running the 5K last May, and how much of an inspiration that proved to be by having his supporters cheer him on from the sidelines while encouraging him to push his own limits.

© Getty Images "I believe that a group of people can come together right now and encourage each other to actually become what they've been dreaming they can be."

"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he told the publication. "It was just really cool to see — what an eclectic group of people. There was a man running in a bear suit."