Another day, another workout for Al Roker who prides himself on his daily exercise, only this week there has been a difference.

The Today show weatherman loves his daily walk during which he seazes the opportunity to talk to and inspire his Instagram followers.

But recently he's hopped on his bicycle rather than pound the pavements and his fans can't get over his workout gear.

Rather than slipping into some lycra activewear to pedal to work, Al has been wearing a suit and his social media followers can't get over it.

They commented on his most recent post and wrote: "Love that you ride your bike in your tie. Classy guy, Al. Have a wonderful weekend," and another added: "Riding a bike in a suit and tie! This guy is a class act," while a third remarked: "I'm shocked you're riding a bike in a suit."

Al - who topped off his outfit with a crash helmet - has a big weekend ahead of him and he explained it in his post.

Al's fans loved his workout attire

The captioned read: "Are you #readyfortheweekend We are! @debrobertsabc @nick.roker155 and I are running in the @nyrr @abbott Dash To The Finish Line #5K Well, they’re running and I’m sauntering."

His fans thanked him for being such an inspiration and also commented: "You two are THE power couple," and, "you inspire me to exercise everyday even when it's cold outside."

Al surprised fans with his appearance once again, when he dressed up as The Weeknd for Today's Halloween special.

Al dressed up as The Weeknd for Halloween

Al rocked a wig, red jacket and even an earring and portrayed the star perfectly. He shared several photos of his performance on Instagram and it was met with applause.

The rest of the crew didn't disappoint either and Hoda Kotb dressed up as Sunday Night Football theme singer Carrie Underwood and Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were dolled up as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

