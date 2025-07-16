Kelsea Ballerini reveals drastic change she's made as she embraces new chapter

Singer Kelsea Ballerini has been switching up many things in her life since embarking on her 30s. After years of trial and error when it came to her mental and physical health, the artist has embraced a new routine in multiple areas.

Unlike during her 20s, Kelsea has acknowledged that her main priority now is putting her wellbeing first.

She expressed to People: "I really care about taking care of myself more than I ever have. I don't know if that's being in my 30s or what it is, but I think in all the ways I want to be a healthy person." The performer explained that she is currently in her healing and self-love era.

© Getty Images Kelsea has shared in what ways she's changed in her 30s

Kelsea added: "That goes from doing therapy for my brain and my heart to doing masks and hair oils for my hair to red light for my face." The musician has also remained dedicated to her workout routine.

She continued: "To Pilates for my body-ody. I really do try to do it all and prioritize that in my life now. Instead of playing catch up, it's just being consistent with healthy habits."

© Getty Images The singer has been prioritizing herself and her wellbeing

Not only has Kelsea's mindset evolved but so has her take on fashion. The singer believes she has given her all when it came to experimenting with her style over the years.

Kelsea explained: "For me, in the 10 years that I've been touring and doing music, I've had 17 versions of myself. But I also like that because that's showing that you're playing and you're growing and you're changing. You're growing up."

© Getty Images The performer has made adjustments to her beauty, fashion and mindset

Unlike the musician being "consistent" with her workouts, she admitted that her style will never be that. She explained: "I'm never consistent! I really love playing with different looks and I work with amazing stylists who are always pushing me in different directions."

The musician loves taking fashion risks and trying new things, and she believes her ever changing flair dates back to her childhood.

© Getty Images Kelsea explained that her style has also evolved over the years

Kelsea shared: "It's play for me. I remember when I was a kid, that the things that I would do would be in my mom's bathroom and use her curler, her mascara and all that. I had this trunk of clothes, and I would just play dress up all the time. And I feel like that's part of what I get to do now and what I'm lucky enough to get to do."

Regardless of whether or not the entertainer thinks her fashion risk succeeded, she remains regretless. She revealed: "There are certain carpet looks that I look back on and I'm like, 'You know what? Not my favorite, but I'm glad I tried it.'"