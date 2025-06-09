Today's Savannah Guthrie's unrecognizable appearance causes a stir following big weekend

Savannah Guthrie has been so booked and busy with work and her family life, that her appearance has changed.

The Today star shared a screengrab of an error message from her phone which stated: "Face Not Recognized."

Her phone gave her the option to either "Try Face ID Again," or to "Cancel." The TV host got a laugh from the frustrating message, and she commented: "You know you look tired when your Face ID doesn't recognize you."

The screengrab was posted at 7:10 a.m., during Savannah's regular hectic morning shifts, and she added, "Monday," to the comedic post.

© Instagram Savannah posted a funny message to social media

Despite being exhausted, it turns out Savannah had a fun weekend with her family. Her family time included playing matches of the game Lil'Mahj with her children, daughter Vale, 10, her son Charley, eight, whom she shares with her husband Michael Feldman.

She posted photos of herself playing with them on social media and the overlaid text read: "Start em' young."

Apparently, the game got super competitive, very quickly, because her daughter joined in on the fun, and the overlaid text read: "Everyone catching the fever."

© Instagram The TV Host had a busy weekend

The TV host humorously included clips of her big black dog sitting at the table too, and she added to her overlaid text: "...And I mean everyone…"

One short video featured her dog attempting to chew a piece from the game, as Savannah desperately shouted, "no," several times.

The family also enjoyed attending Sunday mass, and Savannah posted a picture of a band performing during mass, writing beside it: "Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow."

© Instagram The mom-of-two played with her children

The "tomorrow" that Savannah foreshadowed included a busy day interviewing French Open winner, Coco Gauff bright and early in the morning. Savannah shared her excitement at the opportunity online, commenting: "We love Coco!!"

The Today star has been on the morning show for over a decade and her demanding schedule includes waking up between 3-4 a.m. every morning.

The early bird starts off her day by creating questions for her upcoming interviews based off of loads of research.

© Instagram Savannah also went to church

The star is then picked up at 5 a.m. and once she gets to the office at 5:30 a.m., she sits in her glam chair to get ready for the day's show.

As for how the TV host feels about the intense timing of it all, she shared with Refinery29: "We quite literally run through the morning: inside, outside, upstairs, downstairs." It seems that adrenaline kicks into high gear for Savannah and the day flies by quickly.

Despite the hectic schedule, she believes her job is perfect for having a work-life balance.

Savannah expressed: "This job is completely rewarding and demanding, and it does afford me the opportunity to be home midday. As a working mom, that is a dream come true."