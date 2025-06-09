Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Savannah Guthrie's unrecognizable appearance causes a stir following big weekend
Subscribe
Today's Savannah Guthrie's unrecognizable appearance causes a stir following big weekend
Savannah Guthrie visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss her new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 27, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Today's Savannah Guthrie's unrecognizable appearance causes a stir following big weekend

The TV host enjoyed a busy weekend ahead of her intense work week

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Savannah Guthrie has been so booked and busy with work and her family life, that her appearance has changed.

The Today star shared a screengrab of an error message from her phone which stated: "Face Not Recognized."

Her phone gave her the option to either "Try Face ID Again," or to "Cancel." The TV host got a laugh from the frustrating message, and she commented: "You know you look tired when your Face ID doesn't recognize you."

The screengrab was posted at 7:10 a.m., during Savannah's regular hectic morning shifts, and she added, "Monday," to the comedic post.

Savannah posted a funny message to social media© Instagram
Savannah posted a funny message to social media

Despite being exhausted, it turns out Savannah had a fun weekend with her family. Her family time included playing matches of the game Lil'Mahj with her children, daughter Vale, 10, her son Charley, eight, whom she shares with her husband Michael Feldman.

She posted photos of herself playing with them on social media and the overlaid text read: "Start em' young."

Apparently, the game got super competitive, very quickly, because her daughter joined in on the fun, and the overlaid text read: "Everyone catching the fever."

The TV Host had a busy weekend© Instagram
The TV Host had a busy weekend

The TV host humorously included clips of her big black dog sitting at the table too, and she added to her overlaid text: "...And I mean everyone…"

One short video featured her dog attempting to chew a piece from the game, as Savannah desperately shouted, "no," several times.

The family also enjoyed attending Sunday mass, and Savannah posted a picture of a band performing during mass, writing beside it: "Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow."

The mom-of-two played with her children© Instagram
The mom-of-two played with her children

The "tomorrow" that Savannah foreshadowed included a busy day interviewing French Open winner, Coco Gauff bright and early in the morning. Savannah shared her excitement at the opportunity online, commenting: "We love Coco!!"

The Today star has been on the morning show for over a decade and her demanding schedule includes waking up between 3-4 a.m. every morning. 

The early bird starts off her day by creating questions for her upcoming interviews based off of loads of research. 

Savannah also went to church© Instagram
Savannah also went to church

The star is then picked up at 5 a.m. and once she gets to the office at 5:30 a.m., she sits in her glam chair to get ready for the day's show.

As for how the TV host feels about the intense timing of it all, she shared with Refinery29: "We quite literally run through the morning: inside, outside, upstairs, downstairs." It seems that adrenaline kicks into high gear for Savannah and the day flies by quickly.

Despite the hectic schedule, she believes her job is perfect for having a work-life balance.

Savannah expressed: "This job is completely rewarding and demanding, and it does afford me the opportunity to be home midday. As a working mom, that is a dream come true."

Recommended videoYou may also likeSavannah Guthrie Family Life

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More