How to have good sex over 50

Having fun in the bedroom shouldn't stop when you hit menopause, yet there is still a taboo about women over 50 having sex.

Though we're more open about menopause symptoms, there still seems to be a reluctance for people to speak up when things aren't as frisky anymore.

One person who doesn't spare any blushes when it comes to the more intimate side of her bedroom antics is life coach and former Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson.

At 53, Michelle isn't embarrassed to share that she enjoys an active sex life with her husband of almost 20 years, ex rugby pro, Matthew Robinson - and she wants other women to have the confidence to seek help from their doctor to be able to do the same.

© Shutterstock Michelle Griffith-Robinson with her husband, former Welsh rugby player Matthew Robinson

Sex in midlife

Talking to Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, Michelle shares: "My sex life is very, very healthy. My friends are like, 'Michelle, you're embarrassing. Don't even tell us,' but I've got a beautiful husband who likes sex, and I also enjoy having sex," she tells Ateh.

"I often ask Matt if it's still moist down there," Michelle candidly reveals.

© Shutterstock Michelle shares her sex advice

On how she keeps her sex life active, she says: "I'm on full HRT and it's working for me. I take estrogen, progesterone and I take two pea-sized drops of testosterone, Monday and Friday.

"I also take vaginal estrogen. Everything is prescribed by the doctor, but I put those in myself," she says of the intimate treatment that helps ease vaginal atrophy.

"Your vagina is deteriorating and getting older," Michelle says of the uncomfortable condition impacting many women in midlife, "You lose the elasticity and collagen, so it is good to get the supplementation down there."

Michelle spoke openly to Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Mental connection

While menopause is a factor in how active your sex life is, Michelle also identifies other issues that could be at play.

"When you talk about relationships, you have to be mentally connected as well.

"As you get older, if you're not on the same path or wavelength as that person, it doesn't matter how turned on you are, if you don't want to be with that person.

“Especially for women, that's an important side of it. We're not only talking about vaginal dryness, but also brain fog and feeling like you're going crazy, all these things impact your relationship."

Ateh and Michelle chatted on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

As patron of The Menopause Mandate, Michelle began campaigning for better advice and support for women after struggling to get answers about the changes in her body - including a drop in libido.

She adds: "It is nothing to be ashamed about, nothing at all. (Your vagina) is yours. Let's crack on and do something."

Listen to Michelle Griffith-Robinson on the Second Act Podcast with Ateh Jewel