Today's Dylan Dreyer wows in cut-out swimsuit in sun-soaked vacation photos with ex Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer has been keeping fans up to date with her time away from the Today Show - and she's certainly making the most of it!

The NBC star is on vacation and hasn't been at work for the past few days, swapping the news desk for the beach.

This week, the Misty the Cloud author took to Instagram to share a number of holiday snaps, including one of her looking incredible in a cut-out swimsuit while relaxing by the sea. Dylan opted for a green one-piece with cut-out panels, which she teamed with oversized sunglasses and a white sunhat.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked stylish in a green cut-out swimsuit as she enjoyed her family vacation

Other photos saw her playing in the sea with her sons, and posing in a group family shot with her ex Brian Fichera and their three children, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty. They were joined by wider members of their family, and in another group shot shared by Dylan, they all posed for a picture outside their hotel.

In the caption, she quoted her children's book, and wrote: "'Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You'll soon find you're living under sunny skies again' - Misty the Cloud."

© Instagram Dylan in the sea on holiday with her younger sons Oliver and Rusty

Dylan has remained on good terms with her ex following news of their separation earlier in July.

Dylan's statement concerning her separation read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between.

© Instagram Dylan and her ex Brian Fichera went on vacation together

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian went with their wider family on their holiday

Dylan had shared photos with Brian from her recent participation in the American Century Championship just a few days beforehand. He had joined her as her caddy - something he has done for the past few years.

The star also posted pictures of him to mark Father's Day and Mother's Day, as well as a family trip to the Boston Red Sox game back in May.

© Instagram Dylan looked to have had the best time with her family

Dylan and Brian got married in 2012, having met when both working at NBC in Boston. They often shared snippets of their family life on social media, and admitted back in 2022 that they usually kept in touch via text message during the week as a result of their busy schedules.

Earlier in the year, they put their New York condo on the market. The couple bought the Manhattan condo in 2016 after selling their Upper West Side co-op.

Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, their first child.

They have been spending more and more time at their vacation home just outside of New York, although have not revealed their plans for their future living arrangements post split.