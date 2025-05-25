Today's Dylan Dreyer gives fresh update on ongoing battle her family is facing

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom-of-three young sons, and she's their biggest advocate.

The Today Show star has been using her platform over the past few years to raise awareness on the lack of gluten-free options available in everyday places - including at airports - following her son Calvin's celiac disease diagnosis in 2023.

Dylan has been documenting the ongoing battle her family - along with many others around the world - face when it comes to sourcing safe food options for her child, and was delighted to share a positive update on Today on Friday.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer opened up about her family's ongoing battle with finding gluten free options for her son Calvin

During March 25th's show, the star opened up about her family's recent trip to a special Boston Red Sox game, where they had been invited for a special Celiac Awareness Night.

The Red Sox have been working hard to provide a number of different gluten-free food options for guests to purchase while watching the game, and it meant that Calvin was able to tuck into a variety of treats worry free.

Dylan spoke on Today about attending a dedicated celiac awareness night with Boston Red Sox

Dylan explained that usually her family "can't go anywhere without checking." She added: "It was such a special night for the whole family, the fact Calvin could just enjoy being at a ball park like a normal kid... usually I have to pack a ton of food to go anywhere. you can't just get something."

Dylan often shares gluten-free recipes on her social media channels, as well as on her regular cooking segment with her son on Today, called Cooking with Cal.

© @dylandreyernbc/Instagram Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2023

She's also been vocal about the need for more awareness and guidance in restaurants when it comes to gluten-free options, as well as for more variety in the supermarkets.

The star was impressed when she spent time in the UK for work in 2024, and was stocking up on gluten-free flour and other ingredients for her family, because it was far cheaper, while products were also more varied across the pond.

© Instagram Dylan is always packing food with her when out so that Calvin has something to eat

Discussing the vast difference in prices when shopping at British supermarket, Waitrose, she told previously told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States.

"I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay.

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking.

"So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."

The star added: "I spent £40 and the flip side of that is to order that exact flower on Amazon, it's $40 just for two packs. So, I mean such a difference and I wish it was easier here in the United States and it's not, it's very frustrating."