Today's Dylan Dreyer showcases athletic figure in beachside photo

Dylan Dreyer is known for her style on TODAY, but in a recent Instagram post, the meteorologist showed off her athletic figure.

While kicking off her July 4th celebrations, Dylan headed out to the golf course for a few rounds. She posted a photo of her perfect swing to her 822k followers on Instagram, captioning the post: "My one round of practice before @acchampionship next week! Should be just enough to keep my last place streak going!!"

Dylan is playing in the 2025 American Century Championship next weekend. The ACC is an annual celebrity golf tournament held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Dylan is representing the TODAY crew along with Carson Daly

© Instagam Dylan prepping for her big tournament

Other celebrities taking the green are former NFL star, Tony Romo, and Golden State Warriors guard, Stephen Curry.

While Dylan will be competing against pro athletes, fans were sure to show their support. One commented: "You’ve got this, girl!! I have faith in you. Any place finish is a bonus. Just playing in that is so awesome!! Good luck!" Another wrote: "Good luck Dylan! Just have fun while playing. You’re doing fine."

Dylan is a health fanatic with a workout routine that rivals her competitors. She recently revealed that she's participating in a new fitness challenge that has her feeling "stronger than ever". The Soto Method is described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

© Getty Images for American Centur The 2025 tournament will be Dylan's seventh appearance

Dylan shared the method with her Instagram followers, posting a photo of her and fitness instructor and Soto Method founder Hilary Hoffman, writing: "5 kids between the 2 of us!! I know I rave about @sotomethod all the time, but I'm so thankful to @hoffhil for creating this workout class that so easily fits into the busiest of schedules. I usually do the class online but today she kicked my butt in person! There's a link in my bio for a free trial if you're up for something new! You won't be disappointed…she’s the absolute best!!"

The star previously discussed her workout routine during an episode of The Today Show. Dylan said she was a "big fan" of working out at home due to being a mom of three.

"I'll be walking [my dog] Bosco and all of a sudden I'll just break out into lunges or I'm watching TV and I'll stand up and do some squats," she explained.

© Instagram Dylan showing off her abs

"Not many, but enough so that it takes the guilt off from the bowl of ice cream I'm about to eat."

© Instagram Dylan, Brian and their three kids

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera have three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty. The couple met while working at the same news station in Boston and tied the knot in 2012.