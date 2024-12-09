Today's Dylan Dreyer looks fantastic in a wetsuit as fans compliment her impressive physique

Dylan Dreyer has just returned to NYC following a whirlwind few days in the Bahamas, and it's safe to say she had an amazing time!

The Today Show star anchor took to Instagram on Sunday to share several photos from her work trip, including a picture of herself posing on a boat while out at sea, dressed in a wetsuit, life jacket and a snorkel.

The children's author was all smiles as she posed for the camera in front of the bright blue ocean.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Take a look inside Dylan Dreyer's festive beach house

After sharing the pictures with her fans, Dylan received plenty of compliments, with many remarking on her "perfect" physique.

"Your legs look amazing!" one wrote, while another posted: "Dylan has an amazing figure. She must workout everyday." A third added: "Dylan you look amazing, and is there anything you can't do?"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked incredible as she posed on a boat out at sea

In another set of photos from her working trip, Dylan posted an image of a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees. "Not sure I could ever get used to palm trees, warm sun, and Santa. (I’m here for work, I swear!!)" she wrote.

Dylan has had a busy few weeks, and is getting into the festive spirit at home with her young family during her time off work.

The doting mom shares children Calvin, Oliver and Rusty with her husband Brian Fichera, and they recently put up the Christmas tree at home, taking fans along with them.

The family split their time between their beach home outside of the city and an apartment in Manhattan, located close to the NBC studios.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

Both Dylan and Brian work for NBC and work together on Earth Odyssey.

Dylan is also a regular on the Today Show, and one of the main anchors on the Third Hour. Her son Calvin also regularly features on the show in a cooking segment, Cooking with Cal, which started when he was just a toddler.

Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera

The star started working on Today back in 2012, where she was a host of Weekend Today. In 2022, she made the decision to bow out of the popular weekend show in order to spend more time with her growing family.

Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

Dylan alongside her Today Show co-stars

Since then, Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children.

Dylan was previously asked if she would try for any more children in the future shortly after welcoming baby Rusty in 2021, and she had the best answer.

Talking to TV host People, she swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.