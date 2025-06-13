Dylan Dreyer reveals abs of steel after fitness challenge: 'Never felt stronger'

Dylan Dreyer left fans in awe recently when she revealed her washboard abs in a stomach baring outfit and now we know the hard work behind them.

The NBC meteorologist is no stranger to a workout but recently she's appeared even more toned than normal.

In a revealing Instagram post, Dylan explained that she's been taking part in a fitness challenge which has resulted in her feeling "stronger than ever."

Dylan posted a snapshot of her daily workouts and wrote: "42 days COMPLETE!! @sotomethod is my absolute favorite workout routine…flexible, tough, effective, fun…and no one motivates more than @hoffhil."

Fitness challenge

Dylan's abs got fans talking

She continued: "Granted, it took me a little longer than 42 days to complete, but I’ve never felt stronger! Can beat Calvin in an arm wrestle, no big deal."

Soto Method founder Hilary Hoffman commented, calling Dylan a "Dream client. Dream girl."

Many of her fans congratulated her and said they love Soto Method too.

Six-pack

Dylan's social media followers noticed her six-pack when she donned a cropped tank and long skirt for a trip to Epic Universe theme park.

She swears by the workout regime which is described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

© Photo: Instagram Dylan finds time to workout even as a mom to three boys

Dylan first became "obsessed" with the exercise class when Hilary came onto Today to talk about it.

She previously said: "Her workouts fit into my day so easily, and that’s not an easy feat."

Busy mom

© Instagram Dylan is a busy mom to her three boys

As a mom to three boys, Calvin, Ollie, and Rusty, she has her hands full. But she wouldn't have it any other way.

During an interview with HELLO! Dylan said that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, adore parenthood.

"I wish I had started having kids sooner," she said. "Because I really love everything about kids. I never thought I would love it as much as I do.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan showed off her toned arms at the Kentucky Derby

"Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

However, don't expect the couple to add to their brood. "I think I've maxed out now," she confessed.

Ironically, she and Brian didn't initially think children were in their future.

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."