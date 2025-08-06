A hot flush in a heatwave is like pouring petrol on a fire - menopause warrior reveals cooling tips

When perimenopause causes our internal thermostats to fire on all cylinders and the mercury is rising outside, it spells a double whammy of discomfort.

"Hot flushes and sleep disturbances are often worse in the summer," confirms GP and menopause expert Dr. Aarthi Sinha. "The ability to regulate your body temperature can be affected by menopause, which makes it more challenging to deal with extremes of temperature."

She continues: "Sleeping can be harder in the hot months anyway, but even more so when you have a low reserve for dealing with additional stresses, which is often the case if you're suffering from a variety of menopausal symptoms."

So far, so sweaty. But blissfully, temperate goals are within reach.

What causes a hot flush?

Explaining the waves of heat we often experience in midlife, Dr. Amalia Annaradnam says: "A hot flush is a sudden feeling of warmth in the upper body that feels as though someone has lit a fire inside you.

"The exact mechanism is not known, but we think the drop in oestrogen [around menopause] triggers a response in the hypothalamus [the area of the brain that regulates body temperature]," she says.

"It sends a message to blood vessels to dilate, which causes the feeling of being flushed. Skin may go red and some people perspire, too."

It's not just in midlife when hot flushes can strike. Amalia notes that they can occur alongside other medical conditions, such as an overactive thyroid gland, or when taking certain medications.

Some women experience them in the run-up to their period, when hormone levels fluctuate. They can also happen when a person is stressed, drinking a hot drink or alcohol or even before a fainting episode.

Keeping cool

According to Dr. Vanessa Coppola, a doctor of nursing practice and a 'menopause warrior', when an already hypersensitive internal thermostat is subjected to external heat, it can act like pouring petrol on a fire.

However, she has some tricks to dampen the flames. "To mitigate symptoms during high heat, I recommend staying well-hydrated; think chilled teas or electrolyte water.

"Avoid spicy foods and alcohol, dress in moisture-wicking breathable fabrics – cotton and linen are your best friends – and keep a cooling toolkit handy, such as a cooling spray mist, cool packs or even a portable fan.

"Prioritising circadian-rhythm regulation with good sleep hygiene and considering evidence-based treatment options, such as hormone therapy or non-hormonal alternatives, can provide significant relief," she adds.

"If you're really suffering, you don't have to tough it out. There are safe and effective therapies that can make a world of difference."

Chill-out zone

We huffed and perspired, and the wellness industry answered with a raft of products designed to provide cool comfort, from femtech such as Embr Labs' cooling bracelets, £299.99, originally made for all ages and genders but quickly deemed life-changing by menopausal customers.

We also rate Luna's The All Over Deodorant, £14, designed to be used anywhere (that's absolutely everywhere).

Issviva's cooling bra inserts, £14.99, are great for covertly chilling while bedtime got distinctly chiller thanks to Luff Sleep's Mayfair Cooling Gel Pillow, £69.99

They're not just for the over-45s, but do pass on to your quinquagenarian friends.