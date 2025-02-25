Doctor-approved healthcare hacks to get the best menopause care

Managing menopause and perimenopausal symptoms is overwhelming, and many women don't know where to start when it comes to finding the right treatment. Just ask Dr. Somi Javaid, an ObGyn and founder of HerMD, a healthcare company powered by women.

Our healthcare system is failing women," she declared during a recent speech at the New York Stock Exchange. "Women face diagnostic delays of up to four years for over 700 diseases; women spend 25% more time in poor health, despite living longer; when a woman presents to the emergency room, she waits 30 minutes longer for pain medicine compared to her male counterparts."

Lack of education and data in the American healthcare system means many women feel ignored when they do seek treatment, and their symptoms are often dismissed because they are not deemed critical or important, so Dr. Javaid's cry to make women's health a priority is an important one.

© NYSE Dr. Somi Javaid advocates for improved menopausal healthcare at the New York Stock Exchange

Here, Dr. Somi Javaid shares her top tips with HELLO! on how to make your health a priority during menopause...

1. Track symptoms like a detective

Dr. Somi advises to keep a detailed symptom diary noting changes in sleep, mood, energy and physical symptoms such as hot flashes or joint pain. "Document all symptoms and their impact on you daily life," she says.

"Request detailed codes from your healthcare provider for pre-authorization. This gives your doctor clear data to work with and helps you feel more in control."

2. Be specific about what you need

Dr. Javaid advises that when you speak to your doctor, you must be direct. "Effective self-advocacy starts with recognizing that no one knows your body better than you do," she explains. "Come prepared with specific questions and don't leave until they're answered."

The clearer you are, the more likely you'll get targeted solutions. Ask questions such as:

- What treatments are available for my symptoms?

- Are there lifestyle changes that could help?

- How will this treatment affect me long-term?

© Shutterstock Our concerns deserve to be heard in menopause

3. Know your rights: ask for a specialist

If your doctor dismisses your concerns or feels unsure about menopause care, Dr. Javiad says you should ask for a referral to a specialist, such as a menopause clinic or an endocrinologist.

It's your right to receive expert care. WWomen should start by thoroughly reviewing their policy documents and specifically asking about coverage for hormone therapy, specialized testing, and menopause-related care,W Dr. Javaid advises.

© Shutterstock Keep track of your menopause symptoms

4. Be aware of insurance coding loopholes

"Many individuals don't realize that certain symptoms of perimenopause might be covered under different diagnostic codes," Dr. Javiad notes. "For example, sleep disturbances or mood changes might be covered separately from menopause treatment."

5. Don’t give up

"It's important to understand that the system often requires persistence and strategy," urges Dr. Javiad. "And when facing denial, women have multiple avenues for action. First, request a peer-to-peer review where your doctor can speak directly with the insurance company's medical reviewer.

"Second, file a formal appeal with supporting documentation from your healthcare provider. Organizations such as the National Women's Health Network and the North American Menopause Society offer resources and advocacy support. You must not give up!"