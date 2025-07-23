Football fans send prayers for Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, who is 'still going through something'

College football coach Deion Sanders, known to fans as Coach Prime, has revealed that he is "still going through something," weeks after he took time away from Colorado for an unspecified health issue.

The 57-year-old gave the update to his son Deion Jr. on their new vlog, sharing: "You know I'm still going through something. I ain't all the way recovered."

In the video, titled "Back Active with Coach Prime, Deion Jr & Shelomi Sanders," the pair were joined by Sanders' daughter Shelomi, and he was seen taking an ice bath, playing basketball and sitting at the side of a tennis court, showing that his health is improving.

"He did good," Shelomi said to the camera, to which Deion replied: "I'm proud. We’re getting better, though, right?"

© Deion Sanders Deion Sanders courtside at the tennis courts, and sitting with his daughter

"Glad to see Coach Prime...Glad you're getting stronger...Happy to see his baby girl with him as well. Love the bond you have with your kids...In prayers always," commented one fan, as another also praised his children for "taking good care of him".

"This whole video made my heart happy. It's so good to see Coach moving around and being with his kids always brings him joy," shared another follower.

© Deion Sanders Deion sits in an ice bath

Deion has been a fixture on social media and in the headlines for years, but he refused to answer questions about his health during a recent appearance at the Big 12 media days.

"I'm already back," he told ESPN. "I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities. So I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that."

He added: "But I’m not here to talk to you about my health; I’m here to talk about my team."

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion has kept the details private

Deion is the head football coach at the University of Colorado-Boulder; the team, known as the Buffaloes, play in the NCAA Division I FBS level, and are a member of the Big 12 Conference.

On July 23 he was once again back in the news as he was pictured visiting his son Shilo at the first day of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

Shilo, an undrafted rookie safety, is playing for a roster spot, and the team shared a video of Deion laughing with the Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Deion shares a laugh with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles

“Normal day for me, as far as I’m concerned," Todd later told press of the surprise visit."It's a father coming to see his son, like all of us would be doing."

Deion, 57, is the only player in sports history to play in a Super Bowl and World Series, as he was an MLB player and NFL star.