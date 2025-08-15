Princess Kate's 5 best heatwaves hacks as temperatures soar

The UK is currently enjoying a heatwave, with temperatures getting as high as 31°C. While many of us will be loving the soaring temperatures, there are also certain things that need to be kept in consideration in order to keep safe.

Thankfully, the Princess of Wales is always on top of her sun safety and has the best hacks in order to make sure she's being careful when the mercury starts rising.

Here's the royal's best summer hacks, and what an expert makes to them...

1/ 5 © WireImage Wearing a sunhat As the heat bears down, the Princess of Wales can often be seen using a sunhat to keep the UV rays away from her. Speaking to HELLO!, Nadia Alibhai, celebrity osteopath, founder of back2wellbeing and HELLO! columnist, explained: "I ask my patients to remember that sunlight carries energy that turns into heat when absorbed by the skin or hair. "Hats can give shade to your hair and face and protect from direct sunlight hitting your scalp, forehead, nose and cheeks; all of this helps to reduce the amount of radiant heat your body absorbs. "Hats can protect your eyes, which can lower squinting and eye strain and prevent sunburn on the scalp and face as the hat acts like a physical barrier as well as reducing heat stress as your head is close to key thermoregulation centres in your brain, keeping it shaded can help keep your whole body's thermo stable." She advised: "When choosing a hat, think light colours as it reflects much of the energy away as opposed to dark that can absorb energy. Think wide brim, lightweight and breathable with a light colour."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Sunglasses It's not just sunhats that can help protect you when you're out in the sun, as sunglasses are also the perfect option for the eyes. "During a heatwave, the sun's intensity (UV index) is often higher and overexposure can cause something called photokeratitis which is sunburn of the eye as well as speed up cataract degeneration," Nadia explained. "Good sunglasses block 99-100% of UVA and UVB rays acting like sunscreen to your eyes, they also reduce glare and eye strain. My general tip is to get daylight first thing in the morning, when it's not too sunny without sunglasses to help build melatonin in the morning to help you sleep better at night. "When choosing sunglasses for eye protection opt for UV400 or 100% UV protection. Darker glasses don't always mean better UV blocking, it's the UV filter that matters."

3/ 5 © Getty Images UV umbrellas While you might think of umbrellas for keeping away the rain, UV umbrellas are better for the sun, as the royal proved during a 2012 trip to Singapore. Nadia noted that UV umbrellas offer much the same protection as sunhats, but with more "shade".

4/ 5 © Getty Images Stay hydrated It's not just for herself that the mother-of-three knows to stay hydrated, as during the Platinum Jubilee, she was seen encouraging Prince Louis to drink. Highlighting the importance of staying hydrated, Nadia shared: "This isn't about just drinking water but its about keeping your body's fluid and chemical balance stable so your cells, muscles and brain can work properly. This is because you sweat more to cool down which means you lose water rapidly, blood volume drops making your heart work harder and your cooling system overloads which means sweating slows down and your core temperature can rise dangerously which can lead to exhaustion or heat stroke. "Sweat isn't just water, it's electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. If you only drink water but lose a lot of electrolytes you can get muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat, fatigue and hyponatremia." "Here is my homemade heatwave electrolyte drink recipe: 1/2 litre of water, 2 tbsp of lime juice, 1/4 tsp of Celtic sea salt and 1-2 tbsps of honey to help your body absorb the electrolytes."

5/ 5 © WireImage SPF sunscreen The Princess of Wales no doubt uses plenty of sunscreen in order to keep her complexion and avoid sunburn. "Heat waves usually mean clearer skies and higher UV indexes which can increase your risk of sunburn, skin aging and DNA damage," Nadia told us. "SPF means sun protection factor, for example a sunscreen labelled SPF 5, lets you be in the sun 50X longer before burning compared to unprotected skin. SPF also helps to reduce dehydration risk and can help prevent heat rash worsening."

Nadia had one more piece of advice, with this one aimed specifically at people with arthritis. She added: "In addition, people with joint problems such as arthritis may notice more of a flare up during this time sometimes due to joint dehydration of the synovial fluid which can make cartilage surfaces rub together more and make discomfort worse.

"Other times it can cause inflammation as the heat causes the blood vessels to dilate making muscles and joints sometimes feel weaker or sore. People with arthritis tend to notice flare ups during a heatwave. I recommend to keep well-hydrated (water with electrolytes), keep moving to keep the joints lubricated. Add cool compresses where there is swelling and please limit long stretches of sitting or standing still."