Princess Kate's U-turn on 'unconventional' medicine

Princess Kate has been a picture of strength during her cancer treatment and subsequent recovery, however during a visit to the cancer wellbeing centre at Colchester Hospital, the royal spoke more openly about her difficult experience while chatting to others diagnosed with the disease.

During the candid and emotional conversation, Princess Kate said: "You have to find your new normal and that takes time… and it's a roller coaster it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be."

She also divulged the alternative treatments she has tried over the years, explaining that while she hasn't tried reflexology, she has booked in for acupuncture.

What is acupuncture?

The traditional Chinese medicine sees practitioners insert thin needles into specific parts of the body to promote healing and relieve pain.

In addition to alleviating physical pain, acupuncture is said to help us feel calmer, manage stress, regulate emotions, and boost energy.

© Getty Princess Kate spoke about alternative medicine during a visit to Colchester Hospital

The ancient treatment is also believed to decrease inflammation, plus ease anxiety and signs of depression.

Princess Kate's approach to alternative medicine

The Princess of Wales' willingness to try acupuncture is at odds with her usual approach to wellness and health.

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote of an occasion when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited his and his wife Meghan Markle's house for dinner, with Prince William feeling unwell at the time.

© Getty Prince Harry said Princess Kate wasn't keen on alternative medicines

"Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric," Harry wrote.

"He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

While she eschewed Meghan's herbal remedies, the two may have bonded over acupuncture, as the Duchess of Sussex has spoken at length about her use of the modality.

© Getty Images Meghan is a believer in acupuncture

"I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture," Meghan told The Chalkboard way back in 2016.

"I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer."

The former Suits actress spoke about her use of acupuncture again in June, sharing that when Princess Lilibet was overdue, she tried the treatment to coax her daughter out, but it "didn't work."

Meghan also spoke about acupuncture on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast in May, telling guest Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx shapewear: "I remember my acupuncturist in the UK said to me, and it has always stayed with me, he said, if the baby’s crying, treat the mother. It all starts with us. Good Lord, we have to take care of ourselves first."

While Princess Kate didn't mention if she found acupuncture helpful, we're hoping it provided some respite for her during her time of need.