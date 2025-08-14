Country music star makes 'hard decision' to halt tour as she 'fights sickness'

Country music singer Ella Langley has made the difficult decision to pause her tour to concentrate on her health.

The 26-year-old shared the news on Instagram, revealing she has been "fighting sickness" for several weeks and is now unable to continue touring for the rest of August.

Health first

"I'm so sad to be posting this," the "Weren't For The Wind" singer began. "The past several weeks have been tough. I've been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever.

"After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body, and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself."

© WireImage Ella has cancelled her tour appearances in August due to her health

She continued: "Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down. I'm so grateful for your understanding and your love — it truly means the world to me."

Ella then shared the Bible verse Matthew 11:28: "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."

© Getty Images for ABA Ella will return to the stage in September

"Unfortunately, this does mean I won't be at the following shows," she added before listing her cancelled appearances, which include August 15 and 16 in Cleveland, August 19 in Nashville, August 21 in Montana, August 22 in Idaho Falls, August 23 in Nampa, Idaho, and August 25 in Morrison, Colorado.

"I'll be back on the road in September, ready to give you my all," Ella concluded.

Ella has been causing a storm in country music and has earned two number-one singles on country radio, "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green and "Weren't For the Wind."

At the 2025 ACM Awards, she was the most nominated artist, with eight nominations, and she took home the most wins with five, including New Female Artist of the Year as well as Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me" (as artist and director).

© FilmMagic Ella scored a number 1 with her single with Riley Green

At the ceremony, Ella admitted that despite her success, she was "struggling" with her mental health.

"I won't lie, this last week has been probably one of the toughest mental health weeks I've had in a long time. Which is crazy because so many good things are happening, so many things I've prayed for and dreamed about."

© Billboard via Getty Images Ella took home the most wins at the 2025 ACM Awards

She added: "It's just a struggle, it's a disease in my family, really. I think it's important to talk about it and to share that, just because I might seem like that, I'm on top of a mountain right now, doesn't mean that I look like that all the time."