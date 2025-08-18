This is how you should prepare your body for perimenopause (and menopause), according to experts

Menopause has always been a taboo subject. For decades, it’s not something that was ever talked about freely – just like periods, it has been seen as something shameful to hide.

Thankfully, women are now starting to reclaim power over their bodies, which also means learning about the changes that occur during all stages of womanhood.

Like many women, I assumed menopause was something to think about much later in life. To be honest, I never really thought of a ‘pre’ menopausal stage at all.

But after seeing how perimenopause and menopause were affecting people close to me, it became clear I needed to understand the changes that were about to happen to me, if I wanted to stay healthy for as long as possible.

Because of a mixture of lack of knowledge of women’s bodies and a willingness to bury our heads in the sand to avoid having to think about getting older, we often end up having to heal instead of prevent.

© Getty Some women struggle with memory loss in menopause

Some people start to experience perimenopausal symptoms such as irregular periods, night sweats, mood changes and sleep disturbances in their 30s, for a duration that can go from a few months to a decade before they officially enter menopause.

The inconveniences above make for unpleasant occurrences, but what started worrying me the most was the possibility of cardiovascular problems, bone density loss and metabolic changes.

Health and fitness coach specialising in women's health, Olivia Devall, has a very clear idea of what women should start doing as soon as their 20s to prepare for menopause.

Build a healthy routine

© Getty Images Walking is easier on our joints than running

"I recommend women in their 30s (and at any age) prepare for perimenopause by incorporating exercise into their routine that they can sustainably enjoy for the long run", says Olivia.

Finding an activity that feels like a hobby rather than a chore is the key to building a long-lasting fitness routine that benefits both your mind and body.

Doing cardio, such as running and spinning, is, of course, great for maintaining a healthy heart, but Olivia wishes that women were less intimidated by strength training.

"Strength training supports bone density, builds and maintains muscle, and supports metabolic health, which becomes increasingly important as we age.

If weights feel intimidating, bodyweight exercises are also a great way to start to build strength and prepare the body for changes that come with perimenopause."

It’s never too early to start

© Getty Images Weight training is crucial for strength

"I believe that preparing for perimenopause should ideally start as early as possible", confirms Olivia. "The more we understand our bodies and the changes they’ll go through, the better equipped we are to handle them smoothly."

She continues: "Perimenopause isn’t a sudden shift but rather a gradual process. This knowledge opens up an opportunity to prepare the body.

"It's never too late – or too early – to become familiar with your body’s patterns and needs, whether that’s by understanding your menstrual cycle, paying attention to how your energy levels fluctuate, or tuning into specific nutritional needs."

Build muscle to prevent injuries

© Getty Images Building muscles can help prevent injuries

If there is one thing experts agree we should do as soon as possible, it is starting to build muscle to prevent injuries and support our bones.

"Women start to lose muscle mass at a rate of about 3-5% per decade after age 30, and weight training is one of the best ways to combat this natural decline", says Olivia.

She continues: "Building and maintaining muscle not only supports bone health and joint stability but also boosts metabolism, improves energy levels, and enhances overall resilience as you approach the menopausal years.

"Starting strength training early allows you to enter this phase with the confidence, strength, and endurance needed to navigate it well."

Consistency is key

Muscle loss can also result in a condition called Sarcopenia, a condition that leads to muscle loss and reduced mobility, ultimately resulting in a decline in strength, mobility, and independence.

Another thing Olivia wants women to realise is that they are usually stronger than they think they are, so it’s crucial not to be intimidated by heavy weights, as progressive weight increases are the key to successfully building muscle mass.

The expert suggests implementing "the principle of progressive overload in your strength training routine by gradually increasing the weight, resistance, or intensity of your exercises over time."

She continues: "Many women often switch up their exercises too quickly, which can hinder their progress.

"I recommend sticking with a strength training plan for at least four weeks before making significant changes. This allows you to develop proficiency in each movement, build strength effectively, and truly reap the benefits of your training."

Focus on Recovery and Stress Management

© Getty Images Meditation can help regulate your moods

Hormonal changes can make the body more sensitive to stress, which in turn can affect sleep, energy levels, and overall well-being.

Being mindful of the messages our body is sending us is necessary to avoid injuries and truly understand what works for us.

"Many women in their 30s tend to overtrain, feeling guilty about taking rest days and only feeling satisfied after intense workouts", says Olivia.

"Consistency beats intensity in the long term. If you can remain injury-free and enjoy your training, you will likely stay active as you enter the perimenopausal years.

"Practices such as yoga, mindfulness, and restorative stretching routines can also be beneficial to include as part of your training regimen for managing stress and supporting mental clarity. Ensuring quality sleep and scheduling active recovery days are essential for allowing your body to recharge, repair, and stay balanced."

Don’t fall for quick fixes

© Getty Images A healthy diet is necessary to better menopausal symptoms

If what you are looking for is a long-term, healthy adjustment to your lifestyle, Olivia suggests steering clear of quick-fix programmes that involve extremely intense training and a long list of unnecessary supplements, as they won’t have a positive or lasting effect on your health.

"While these programmes can be great for jump-starting motivation and helping you see early changes, they often lack aftercare support and are typically not designed with a clear path to transition into a regular routine.

Without this, many women find themselves unsure of how to maintain these habits once the program/diet or resolution ends, making it challenging to integrate the results into their everyday life. This can sometimes lead to feeling discouraged or even burnt out when returning to a more manageable schedule."

What she suggests is to instead "focus on sustainable lifestyle adjustments – such as regular, balanced workouts and consistent changes to nutrition – can help maintain results over the long term.

"Building a routine that emphasises steady progress can help create a positive mindset around fitness and health, making it more enjoyable and rewarding. In the end, fitness should be a lifelong commitment rather than an all-or-nothing sprint, and finding that balance is key to staying fit and motivated for years to come."

Eat well and enough

© Getty Images Nutritionist Faye James suggests you eat a varied diet

Women are bombarded by all sorts of messages on how we should look and what we need to do to be fit, which can be harmful and counterproductive for someone who is trying to get their health on track.

When trying to improve their health or lose weight, women often fall into the trap of skipping meals and not eating enough; however, the opposite approach is actually more effective.

What we put in our bodies is extremely important, especially during a challenging time like menopause, when we need to be on top of our vitamin, fibre, and protein intake.

Nutritionist Faye James says the secret to a healthy body and mind during menopause is to make sure you "eat the rainbow".

Olivia’s motto is "never skip your proteins" when trying to stick to a fitness routine, and Faye agrees that protein is "vital for regulating blood sugar levels, thus helping to mitigate energy fluctuations typical in menopause."

Calcium, Omega 3, plenty of fruit and vegetables and at least 30g of fibre a day are also fundamental to a healthy diet, so whatever you do, don’t skip your meals.