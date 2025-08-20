John Stamos' shirtless shower photo at 62 has fans saying the same thing

John Stamos pulled out the big guns to mark his 62nd birthday on August 19.

The Full House alum teased his fans by sharing a photo that featured him in nothing but black Calvin Klein briefs while he indulged in an al fresco rooftop shower.

"A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through," he captioned the steamy photo.

"At 62, I've learned the best things in life can't be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don't take a single drop for granted," he added.

Thirst trap

John's shirtless appearance exposed his buff physique and showed off his bulging biceps and toned abs.

The unexpected photo caused a big reaction from his followers, and many agreed that John is as "sexy" as ever.

© Instagram Fans agreed John is still 'sexy' at 62

"DAMMMMMMMM!!!! [fire emojis] HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEXY THANG," one commented. A second said: "Happy birthday to the hottest 62 who looks 42 years old! Many more blessed years."

A third added: "OKKK sexy. HBD icon!!!!!!" A fourth said: "Dammmn, thanks for posting this. So your bday gift is a gift to us. John, A Very Happy Bday and many, many more."

John's wife, Caitlin McHugh, also took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her husband on his special day, alongside recent family photos that included their son Billy, seven.

© Instagram John is a dad to son, Billy

"You say every day is your birthday and we do love to celebrate you all days, always, all ways! But today, we'll do a little extra. Don't understand how you don't age with every passing year, but you do. Here's some favorite moments recently. Love You Love!"

Family man

John is a doting family man and credits his wife, whom he married in February 2018, and their son for keeping him on a "new path," following his struggles with alcohol addiction.

© Instagram John credits his wife and son for keeping him on a 'new path'

"They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it," he told People ahead of the release of his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in October 2023.

"You could get going for a little while. Then, it's like, 'I can drink again,'" he explained, adding: "So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me."

Caitlin is 23 years John's junior, but he admitted he has "learned a lot" from her. "Being older with someone younger, you go, all right, you know everything, and they need to listen to me," he explained.



© Instagram John married Caitlin in February 2018

"But I'm always learning something from her. What I love about our household with Billy is there's always political conversations going on or charity events."

He continued: "The other day I was listening to some political book or something. I was like, 'I never used to care about this.' And she said, 'That's because of me.’ But she brightens up the house. And it's not just political talk; it's being a good human talk."