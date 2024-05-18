John Stamos' rare reunion with Full House co-stars as they emotionally remember Bob Saget

John Stamos was among the stars to pay tribute to the late Bob Saget on what would have been his 68th birthday on Friday, May 17.

The touching social media tribute featured a black and white photograph showing John, 60, with the Full House cast, including a rare appearance from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who famously shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom from 1987 to 1995.

The picture with fellow co-stars Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure was taken at John's house on the same day as Bob's funeral after his sudden death at the age of 65 in January 2022.

"Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears," John movingly wrote in the caption.

He continued: "That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.

"Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say."

Despite achieving global fame as child stars and through their popular teen movies, Mary-Kate and Ashley, now both 37, retreated from the spotlight and stepped back from their acting careers in the 2000s.

When their co-stars reunited for Fuller House, a spin-off in 2016, Mary-Kate and Ashley chose not to reprise their roles.

The twins launched their celebrity-loved brand The Row in 2005. an ultra-luxe label known for its high-quality items with an even higher price tag to match.

While Mary-Kate filed from divorce from French banker Olivier Sarközy, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarközy, in 2020, Ashley welcomed her son Otto with artist Louis Eisner in 2023.

Remembering Bob Saget

The actor and comedian was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2022.

His family confirmed the cause of death in a heartbroken statement, saying: "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The night before his death, the comedian performed what would be his final stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in Jacksonville. Bob later shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the "really nice audience," adding, "Lots of positivity".

Bob left behind his heartbroken wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters – Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, who he shared with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, as well as the narrator of the hit show How I Met Your Mother and for his guest stints as a highly fictionalized version of himself in the TV series, Entourage.