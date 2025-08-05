Justin Timberlake delivers bold 5-word statement after Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake has earned himself a break after completing his 121-date The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and he plans to take advantage of it.

The 44-year-old is finally home after wrapping up the tour last Wednesday in Turkey, and he shared a bold five-word message after reuniting with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, four.

© Getty Images Justin concluded "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in July

Taking to his Instagram Story, Justin posted a smiling photo of himself wearing sweats and an oversized gray sweatshirt that read: "I'm not doing [expletive] today."

Underneath the explicit statement was the text: "Mission accomplished," followed by a check mark emoji. Justin added a further three check mark emojis.

Lyme disease

Justin's message comes after he was forced to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease after he received criticism on social media for his low energy in the final days of his tour.

Sharing a lengthy post on Instagram, Justin said: "Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It's not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring — but, I will try…."

© Instagram Justin shared a bold message after his return home

Dubbing the tour the "most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience," he disclosed that he'd been dealing with health issues behind the scenes, including his Lyme disease diagnosis.

"As many of you know, I'm a pretty private person," he continued. "But as I'm reflecting on the tour and festival tour — I want to tell you a little bit about what's going on with me."

The "Suit & Tie" singer wrote: "Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don't say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes."

© Getty Images Justin was on tour for two years

He called the disease "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," stating that he was "shocked for sure" when he first received the diagnosis. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going."

© Getty Images Justin has been diagnosed with Lyme disease

While expressing his pride in himself for pushing through, he addressed being "reluctant" to bring it up in the first place, but wanted to be more "transparent" with "my struggles so that they aren't misinterpreted," expressing hope in bringing together others affected by the disease.

"To everyone of you who came to see me on The Forget Tomorrow Tour or JT Live '25 (or any other tour or show throughout the years for that matter)… your energy and love continues to humble me," he gushed.

"Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe. You have made my dreams come true."

© Instagram Justin is now home with his wife and kids

Sharing his gratitude for his "crew, band, singers, and dancers," he alluded to an uncertain future onstage due to the disease. "I honestly don't know what my future is onstage but I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of LEGEND for me."

Justin closed out with a sweet homage to his family. "To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I'm on my way…"