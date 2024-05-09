Kardashian cancer scares: Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and family's brave health confessions

The trailer for season five of The Kardashians dropped on Wednesday, and as well as the usual family drama between the dynasty, the clip also showed Kris Jenner telling her devastated children that doctors have found a tumour.

In the short clip, Kris sits surrounded by her family, and tells them: "I had my scan, they found a cyst and a little tumour," before the trailer cuts to Kendall comforting Kylie, who is sobbing into her hands.

Fans of Kris, Kim and co. are understandably worried for the 68-year-old but will have to wait until the show debuts on May 23 to learn the full story of Kris' health concerns.

This is the second season of The Kardashians that has dealt with health problems, as Khloe candidly spoke about her brush with cancer on the show last season.

1/ 5 © Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Khloe Kardashian's skin cancer Khloe bravely opened up about surgery to remove skin cancer from her face, with many episodes showing the mother-of-two with bandages or band-aids on her face from her operation. Speaking of her cancer ordeal, Khloe said: "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at. Paying attention to our skin and changes in our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important."

2/ 5 © Getty Khloe Kardashian's teenage cancer Khloe's facial skin cancer was her second experience of the disease. The star shared she also had cancer when she was a teenager, explaining: "I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well so I am pre-composed to melanomas."



3/ 5 © Getty Cici Bussey's cancer Kris Jenner's cousin Cici is a regular on the show and is extremely close with the whole family. She is in fact Robert Kardashian's cousin, but is so close to Kris that she considers her to be her own family. Kim explained the connection in 2021, writing: "Cici's mom and my dad's mom were sisters." In 2017, Kris shared that Cici had been "fighting cancer for two decades," adding: "She is the strongest most amazing woman I know who every day goes to battle with a smile on her face and kind words for everyone she meets..." Luckily for the family, Cici was declared cancer-free in 2021, with Kim sharing the news on social media: "She is officially cancer-free after a few decades battle! So proud of her!" DISCOVER: Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children



4/ 5 Robert Kardashian's cancer Kim, Khloe, Rob and Kourtney's dad, Robert Kardashian, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July 2003. Less than eight weeks after his diagnosis, he died at age 59 on September 30, 2003.

