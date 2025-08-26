5 science-backed habits to live longer according to a nutritionist

Can you really turn back time and stave off aging? In my opinion, and according to solid research, there are definitely habits you can adopt in order to live longer. And they're much easier than you think. These are my top tips, backed by science, that will help you extend your lifespan.
Rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and healthy fats, this popular diet is followed by the Italians, Greeks and Spaniards, where some of the people live the longest.
As a nutritionist, I believe this to be one of the most successful diets in the world – its benefits are simply unparalleled.
Hara Hachi Bu
As we age and our metabolism slows down, we need fewer calories.
One of the lessons I teach my clients is the power of the Japanese method 'Hara Hachi Bu', which means eat until 80 per cent full.
The longevity benefits of Hara Hachi Bu were outlined in the Netflix documentary Live to 100: The Secrets of The Bluezones, where it was uncovered that this cultural practice is the reason behind the large number of centenarians living in the region.
Cook from scratch
One of the key habits you can implement for longevity is cooking from scratch. Research shows that those who eat out have a higher risk of disease than those who eat at home.
When you cook from scratch, you can control what ingredients are used, such as fresher produce and less processed foods.
If possible, try to make store bought items such as mayonnaise, bread, salad dressings and jams at home.
Not only will the food taste better, but you'll save money and make healthier versions too.
Drink bone broth
Collagen makes up to 30 per cent of protein in our bodies, and as we age, we lose around one per cent of collagen in our bodies per year, which can lead to joint pain, wrinkles and weaker bones.
Research shows that bone broth is one of the best ways to top up collagen stores. The amino acids in bone broth, such as glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, help provide the building blocks for collagen production.
I make bone broth weekly using the bones from the Sunday roast to make a tasty, rich broth for soup the next day.
Don't eat too late
Studies show that eating earlier and timing your last meal with your circadian rhythm is associated with longevity.
Having an earlier dinner creates a longer overnight fasting period, which has been proven to improve metabolic health, aid digestion, and decrease your chances of chronic disease.
I like to have my last meal before 6.30 pm and breakfast the next day around 7.30 am, allowing a minimum of 12 hours between meals.