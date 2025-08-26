5 science-backed habits to live longer according to a nutritionist

A recent study revealed that those following the Mediterranean diet were 23 per cent less likely to die from any cause than those not following the plan.

Rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and healthy fats, this popular diet is followed by the Italians, Greeks and Spaniards, where some of the people live the longest.

As a nutritionist, I believe this to be one of the most successful diets in the world – its benefits are simply unparalleled.

