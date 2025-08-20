Cancer-causing ingredients found in these favourite sandwich fillers - here’s how to avoid them

Leading supermarkets are still selling bacon and ham containing chemicals that have been linked to bowel cancer, food scientists have found.

Products in Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda were all found to contain nitrite, a preservative that was classed as carcinogenic by the World Health Organization (WHO) back in 2015.

© Getty Images Do you know exactly what's in your club sandwich?

The products that included the highest levels of nitrite were Wiltshire ham slices, which are soaked in nitrite and brine during the production process to protect them from dangerous bacteria and give them their pink-red colour.

Although all of the supermarket products were well below the UK legal limit of nitrite, campaigners argue that they should be banned completely.

The study, done by independent lab experts Food Science Fusion and Rejuvetech, commissioned by the Coalition Against Nitrite, is certainly food for thought if you’re someone who regularly consumes bacon and ham.

With stats from Cancer Research UK saying that 13 per cent of the 44,100 bowel cancer cases diagnosed annually in Britain are linked to processed meat consumption, there is growing evidence that these foods may be doing us more harm than good.

But the good news is, there are lots of alternatives out there and ways to avoid nitrite altogether. With some savvy shopping, you can still enjoy the occasional ham sandwich or bacon in your breakfast, or find other less-processed options that you may enjoy just as much.

Here are a few ideas I’m trying as a trainee health and nutrition coach and mum to a boy who would exclusively eat ham sandwiches for lunch every day if he could!

How to reduce nitrite exposure

Buy nitrite-free meat

Finnebrogue Naked Bacon is nitrite-free

You don’t have to completely give up bacon or ham when you’re trying to avoid nitrite; thankfully, there are nitrite-free products such as Finnebrogue Naked bacon, sausages and ham slices, which are available in several leading supermarkets. Waitrose also has its own range of Made Without Nitrite products. These are sometimes more expensive but may be worth paying extra for if you are conscious of reducing your exposure to these chemicals.

Switch it up for different meats

It’s easy to fall into the trap of eating the same foods for lunch every day, but switching things up from your daily BLT sandwich may be a good idea to avoid these potentially harmful chemicals. You could swap bacon for something like Heck’s nitrite-free sausage rashers, or consider roasting a chicken at the weekend that can be used for soups, salads and sandwiches throughout the week. Not only will this reduce your nitrite consumption, but it is likely much more cost-effective, too.

Go plant-based

La Vie Plant-Based Bacon is a popular meat-free alternative

Of course, an obvious option is to avoid nitrite-containing processed meats altogether and try plant-based alternatives instead. Vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes are often highly processed, but brands like La Vie have fewer ingredients and are highly reviewed online. Alternatively, foods like tempeh, mushrooms and even aubergines can offer a meaty texture with none of the chemicals found in processed meats.

Eat in moderation

As with a lot of things, processed meats like ham, bacon and sausages are best eaten in moderation. If you can’t get hold of nitrite-free products, it likely won’t cause you any harm if you’re eating them very occasionally, but try not to make them an everyday item and enjoy them every now and again as part of a balanced diet.