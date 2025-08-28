Watch George Clooney interact with fans at Venice Film Festival with Amal by his side amid illness

It looks like illness can't keep George Clooney down after all! The actor made his appearance at the Venice Film Festival after all, having to bow out from the Netflix press conference for his film Jay Kelly due to health concerns. The star rocked up to the film's red carpet premiere on Thursday night, August 28, with his glamorous wife Amal Clooney by his side, and they certainly made for the most polished red carpet couple.

HELLO! attended the festival and captured the star, 64, greeting his fans, who screamed with excitement as he stopped by to shake hands with and interact with several of them. The actor jovially moved around the carpet despite being diagnosed with a sinus infection days prior, keeping spirits high dressed in his sharp tux, while Amal opted for a fuchsia ruffled mini-dress with a dramatic train.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

A rep for George previously told HELLO!: "We are working on another press conference moment, but we must regretfully cancel today's Netflix press conference. As you may have heard, George is under the weather but he's excited for you to see the film and looks forward to when he can discuss it with everyone."

At the start of the official conference earlier in the day, director Noah Baumbach sent his regards to George while quipping: "Even movie stars get sick!" He helmed the conversation with press alongside co-writer Emily Mortimer and the movie's other stars, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, all of whom arrived at the red carpet premiere in style as well.