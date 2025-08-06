Netflix's 'heartbreaking' new drama viewers 'can't wait' for is an autumn must-watch

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its "heartbreaking" new comedy-drama film, Jay Kelly, and I will certainly be adding it to my autumn watchlist.

George Clooney stars in the film as the titular famous movie actor, who, along with his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler), embarks on a "whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe".

© Peter Mountain/Netflix George Clooney as Jay Kelly in Jay Kelly

The synopsis continues: "Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind."

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the film: "George Clooney is without a doubt one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, and with Laura Dern starring opposite him and Noah Baumbach directing, this project is set to be a must-watch."

The film, which comes from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, boasts a seriously impressive cast, including the likes of Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Little Women), Riley Keough (Zola, Daisy Jones & the Six) and Jim Broadbent (Gangs of New York, Bridget Jones's Diary).

Jay Kelly arrives in cinemas on November 14 and on Netflix on December 5.