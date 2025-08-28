Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney misses public appearance over health concerns days after stepping out with Amal
Subscribe
George Clooney misses public appearance over health concerns days after stepping out with Amal

George Clooney misses public appearance over health concerns days after stepping out with Amal

The Jay Kelly star was due to appear at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival for the Netflix film but called out sick just days after being spotted

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

George Clooney is taking it easy at the Venice Film Festival this year. The Oscar-winning actor arrived at the festival earlier this week with his wife Amal Clooney beside him, not too far from their famous Lake Como estate where they reside with twins Ella and Alexander. However, some urgent health concerns have forced him to take a backseat for the rest of the festival and scale back some of his appearances on a conditional basis for the coming days.

The star, 64, was due to appear at a press conference for the Netflix film Jay Kelly, in which he stars as an aging actor who travels through Europe with his manager and close friend (played by Adam Sandler) and they look back on their life choices, a coming-of-age drama directed by Noah Baumbach and co-written with Emily Mortimer.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney were first seen arriving at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, August 26

However, ahead of Thursday afternoon's event, he was forced to pull out due to a "sinus infection," with his representatives stating: "George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctors orders to cut back all activities today," per Variety. While he is expected to attend the movie's premiere later in the day, it is yet to be determined whether he'll make it after all.

At the start of the official conference, director Noah sent his regards to George while quipping: "Even movie stars get sick!" He helmed the conversation with press alongside Emily and the movie's other stars, Adam, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup. George was sighted riding around during the first official day of the festival on Wednesday, August 27. Watch the trailer for Jay Kelly below...

WATCH: The trailer for "Jay Kelly"

Speaking with Vanity Fair recently, the Syriana star laughed off any direct comparisons between himself and his character, although pointed out that the poignancy of changing up your approach to your career as you age is one he's known all too well in his 60s. "When you're an actor in my position, at my age, finding roles like this aren't all that common," he noted. 

US actor George Clooney arrives at the Excelsior pier during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 27, 2025© Getty Images
The actor pulled out of the movie's press conference due to a "sinus infection"

"If you can't make peace with aging, then you've got to get out of the business and just disappear. I'm now the guy that, when I go running after a bad guy, it's funny – it's not suspenseful. That's okay. I embrace all of that." Emily also told the publication: "The very fact that he wanted to do it gave you all the information you needed about whether or not he was going to let himself go there."

Emily Mortimer, Eve Hewson, Riley Keough, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Noah Baumbach, Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig and Alba Rohrwacher and guest attend the "Jay Kelly" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images
Director Noah Baumbach, co-writer Emily Mortimer and the rest of the film's central cast were in attendance

Adam also gushed about the new level of friendship he and George had achieved while making this movie, with their families in particular growing incredibly close. "He invited my family everywhere, every place in Italy and England. Our trailers were next to each other. His friends and my friends all hung out, shot hoops, threw the baseball around, talked about other movies we like, other comedians that have made us laugh, his upbringing, my upbringing."

Man standing in aisle of busy bus© Peter Mountain/Netflix
"When you're an actor in my position, at my age, finding roles like this aren't all that common."

Commenting on his career in general, George added: "Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a [expletive]. There aren't that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother [Where Art Thou?] and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I'm playing myself all the time, I don't give a [expletive]."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More