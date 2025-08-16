Matt Damon and bikini-clad wife Luciana show off impressive physiques on yacht vacation

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, appear to have been hitting the gym as they both showed off their impressive physiques while soaking up the sun in Ibiza this week.

The 54-year-old actor was joined by his wife on board a luxury yacht during a break from filming Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

Matt looked buff as he displayed his sculpted abs and bulging biceps in a pair of swim trunks, while Luciana looked just as defined in her black bikini, which showcased her toned stomach and lean legs.

Relationship timeline

The Martian star met his Argentinian wife in 2003 in Miami while he was filming Stuck on You and she was working in a bar.

Recalling their first encounter in a 2018 Vogue interview, Luciana shared: "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like, 'Yeah, it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!'

© BW / BACKGRID Matt and Luciana both looked incredible on their yacht vacation

"He had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff," she explained.

"So he came and hid behind the bar… [wanting to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, 'Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.'"

Luciana put Matt to work behind the bar, telling him: "'You know, if you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there!'"

© Getty Images Luciana and Matt met in 2003

She added: "He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him.

"So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!"

© Getty Images Luciana and Matt met when she worked in a bar in Miami

Describing their instant connection, Luciana said: "We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends."

However, being a single mom at the time, she turned him down, but that just made Matt fall for her more.

© Getty Images Luciana was already a mom when she met Matt

"I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere'… and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter," she recalled.

"He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana are parents to 4 daughters

She added: "When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with, all the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he's just Matt."

They tied the knot in September 2005 and have since welcomed daughters Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 14. He is also the stepfather of Luciana's daughter from a previous marriage, 25-year-old Alexia Barroso.