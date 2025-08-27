Venice Film Festival day one: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni lead the A-listers on dazzling red carpet

The 2025 Venice Film Festival has kicked off in style, with Heidi Klum leading the A-list arrivals with her daughter, model Leni. Heidi wore a stunning pale pink corset bodysuit with exposed boning and a draped skirt that sat low on her hips. The outfit coordinated beautifully with Leni, who wore an all-black gown with matching exposed boning, sheer panelling, and a drop-waisted skirt.

Day One of Venice Film Festival 2025 saw a protest on the red carpet, with banners that read "Free Palestine. Stop the Genocide" from protestors. There is also a Pro-Palestinian march planned for Saturday, August 30. During the opening press conference, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne was asked for his response to an open letter signed by mostly Italian directors calling for the festival to take a more active pro-Palestinian stance. "Quite frankly, I feel a little unprepared for that question. I’m here to judge and talk about cinema," he said.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are among the big names expected to attend the European festival, which will kick off the 2026 awards season with Oscar hopefuls coming from directors Kathryn Bigelow and Guillermo del Toro.

Over the coming two weeks, expect plenty of gorgeous pictures of your favorite Hollywood stars, including Brad Pitt, Oscar Isaac, Nicholas Galtizine, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Sydney Sweeney, and more arriving on the Lido from across the Venice lagoon.

© Getty Images Supermodel Heidi was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet Heidi Klum Supermodel Heidi was one of the first to arrive, glowing after a summer spent vacationing around Europe. Her hair was in loose waves, and she showed off her new bangs that framed her face.Her dress was paired with a pale pink clutch and a glittering diamond choker.

© Getty Images Leni's outfit coordinated beautifully with mom Heidi Leni Klum Teen model Leni looked every inch the budding star in her black gown that featured spaghetti straps and cut-outs on the hips. She accessorized with a stunning emerald gown necklace and kept her hair loose in a center part.

© Getty Images Cate stars in the Venice film Father Mother Sister Brother Cate Blanchett Cate wore a gorgeous structured black gown with a ruffled neckline that boldly plunged to her waist – and she posed with her hands in the pockets, showing off the look's versatility. Cate stars in Jim Jarmusch's film Father Mother Sister Brother.

© Getty Images Barbara Palvin Model Barbara was also on the sheer panel trend, as she wore a strikingly similar dress to the one Leni wore, only hers featured lace and a thigh-high split.

© Getty Images Screen Queen Tilda Swinton wore a classic Tilda look to the red carpet Tilda Swinton Screen Queen Tilda Swinton wore a classic Tilda look to the red carpet: a crisp white shirt with bell sleeves, and a high-waisted A-line black skirt. Iconic.

© WireImage 2025 Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres is on the Jury 2025 Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres is on the Jury Panel of the festival, and she made her red carpet debut in what appeared to be a semi-sheer pale pink co-ord suit, with intricate metallic detailing.