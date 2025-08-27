Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni lead the A-listers on dazzling Venice Film Festival day one
Subscribe
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni lead the A-listers on dazzling Venice Film Festival day one

Venice Film Festival day one: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni lead the A-listers on dazzling red carpet

The 2025 Venice Film Festival kicked off with Heidi Klum leading the A-list arrivals with daughter Leni, Cate Blanchett, and Barbara Palvin

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy© WireImage
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
14 minutes ago
Share this:

The 2025 Venice Film Festival has kicked off in style, with Heidi Klum leading the A-list arrivals with her daughter, model Leni. Heidi wore a stunning pale pink corset bodysuit with exposed boning and a draped skirt that sat low on her hips. The outfit coordinated beautifully with Leni, who wore an all-black gown with matching exposed boning, sheer panelling, and a drop-waisted skirt.

Day One of Venice Film Festival 2025 saw a protest on the red carpet, with banners that read "Free Palestine. Stop the Genocide" from protestors. There is also a Pro-Palestinian march planned for Saturday, August 30. During the opening press conference, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne was asked for his response to an open letter signed by mostly Italian directors calling for the festival to take a more active pro-Palestinian stance. "Quite frankly, I feel a little unprepared for that question. I’m here to judge and talk about cinema," he said.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are among the big names expected to attend the European festival, which will kick off the 2026 awards season with Oscar hopefuls coming from directors Kathryn Bigelow and Guillermo del Toro.

Over the coming two weeks, expect plenty of gorgeous pictures of your favorite Hollywood stars, including Brad Pitt, Oscar Isaac, Nicholas Galtizine, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Sydney Sweeney, and more arriving on the Lido from across the Venice lagoon.

Heidi Klum attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Supermodel Heidi was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi was one of the first to arrive, glowing after a summer spent vacationing around Europe. Her hair was in loose waves, and she showed off her new bangs that framed her face.Her dress was paired with a pale pink clutch and a glittering diamond choker.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

Leni's outfit coordinated beautifully with mom Heidi

Leni Klum

Teen model Leni looked every inch the budding star in her black gown that featured spaghetti straps and cut-outs on the hips. She accessorized with a stunning emerald gown necklace and kept her hair loose in a center part.

Cate Blanchett attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Cate stars in the Venice film Father Mother Sister Brother

Cate Blanchett

Cate wore a gorgeous structured black gown with a ruffled neckline that boldly plunged to her waist – and she posed with her hands in the pockets, showing off the look's versatility.

Cate stars in Jim Jarmusch's film Father Mother Sister Brother.

Barbara Palvin attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Model Barbara was also on the sheer panel trend, as she wore a strikingly similar dress to the one Leni wore, only hers featured lace and a thigh-high split.

Tilda Swinton attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Screen Queen Tilda Swinton wore a classic Tilda look to the red carpet

Tilda Swinton

Screen Queen Tilda Swinton wore a classic Tilda look to the red carpet: a crisp white shirt with bell sleeves, and a high-waisted A-line black skirt.

Iconic.

Jury member of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival Fernanda Torres attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy© WireImage

2025 Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres is on the Jury

2025 Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres is on the Jury Panel of the festival, and she made her red carpet debut in what appeared to be a semi-sheer pale pink co-ord suit, with intricate metallic detailing.

Claire Holt attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, ItalY© Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt joined the A-listers on the red carpet

The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt joined the A-listers on the red carpet, with the actress wearing a deep burgundy lace dress.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More