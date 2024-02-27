Pink's mini-me daughter Willow, 12, shaves long hair and unveils new buzzcut – photo

It appears P!nk's daughter Willow is following in her famous mom's footsteps, at least when it comes to her iconic hair looks.

The "So What" singer's platinum blonde, often colorfully highlighted hair has long been her signature identifying feature, and now her daughter has unveiled her own statement-making sheared look.

P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shares her 12-year-old with husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006, in addition to her son Jameson, seven.

WATCH: P!nk's daughter Willow performs with mom at Hyde Park

The mom-of-two took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the latest round of photos from her time in Australia for her Summer Carnival Tour, simultaneously revealing her daughter's new look.

The first snap sees the mom-daughter duo posing next to Australian soccer player Lydia Williams, and Willow, who is her mom's total doppelgänger, is seen with her typically long blonde hair newly shaved into a sharp buzzcut.

Meanwhile, her mom has her usual platinum hair styled into a short mohawk and dyed in a soft purple.

The two had just received their own custom Matildas jersey – Australia's national women's soccer team – and P!nk wrote in her caption: "Thank you @lydsaussie13 for presenting me and Willow with our very own @Matildas goalkeeper jerseys."

MORE: Pink stuns in glam sequined bodysuit after family health challenges

MORE: Why Pink split from husband Carey Hart two years after unconventional wedding

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about WIllow's new look, with one writing: "I love that Willow shaved her head!" as others followed suit with: "Willow looks like she stole her mother's face and pasted on her own head," and: "Willow looks like a badass!!!" as well as: "Willow is almost as tall as you… life flies by. Love seeing you two on stage together, what a dream for you."

© Getty Willow has also followed in her mom's footsteps on stage

Last year, after the release of her new album Trustfall, her ninth, and ahead of heading out on tour, P!nk opened up to People about juggling her busy schedule as both a performer and a mom.

MORE: Pink leaves fans concerned as singer cancels concert dates due to 'family medical issues'

At the time, she noted how one of her concerts coincided with one of Willow's theater productions at school, and explained: "We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it."

© Getty The Hart family in 2022

Still, she revealed her thoughtful tween was nothing but supportive, and recalled: "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too.'"

She added: "I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that," before joking: "Also, it affords you a very nice life!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.