Dr Debra Marcos shares how to safely switch GLP-1s after the Mounjaro price hike

The use of weight loss medication (specifically, GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs) has risen exponentially in the past few months, but now that demand has risen, so has the price. Reports suggest that Mounjaro has increased in price as much as 170 per cent as of September, bringing an average monthly cost to over £300 per individual. Not only is this a huge spike in price for the average user, but it now puts Mounjaro in the higher cost bracket of weight loss medications compared to others on the market, like Wegovy. Reports suggest that Mounjaro is statistically the most effective, perhaps the reason for its rise in demand and thus higher price point, but Wegovy still offers results, meaning consumers are tempted to shift for something far easier on the pocket while still seeing a benefit.

However, doctors and experts in the field, such as Dr Debra Marcos, are keen to stress that switching is not something that can be done instantaneously and without proper thought and professional advice. Experts are aware that many will be reluctant to cease taking some form of GLP-1 agonist drug completely due to the average user regaining weight lost at a rapid rate, but what happens when you switch? And how can one safely do so while mitigating side effects?

How to safely switch weight loss medication, a doctor's advice

Dr Debra Marcos, Medical Director at Weight Medics says that the desire to shift is already happening in clinics due to the price hike. "We're already seeing patients come to us asking about switching from Mounjaro to Wegovy," she says. "Understandably, the price hikes are prompting people to explore alternatives."

However, she also states: "Switching isn't as simple as trading one for the other. Each drug works slightly differently in the body, and the transition needs to be carefully managed to avoid side effects or setbacks." Weight Medics also explains: "While Mounjaro works on both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, Wegovy targets GLP-1 only. This difference impacts how appetite is regulated, how the body responds to insulin, and how metabolic benefits are achieved. The dosing schedules also differ significantly, meaning patients can't simply pick up where they left off."

For starters, Debra advises that it all depends on the person, their journey on medication so far and what they're trying to achieve. "For patients who are early in their treatment journey or those who haven't had strong appetite suppression with tirzepatide (the drug in Mounjaro), then Wegovy may still offer substantial benefit," she begins, adding: "But patients who've already experienced good results on Mounjaro should decide whether switching could affect their outcomes, especially if they've previously struggled with weight cycling."

© Getty Images Weight loss medications are on the rise and has resulted in a huge spike in price

Debra's 'dos' and 'don'ts' of switching medication

Debra explains that the most important thing a patient needs to remember is not to stop Mounjaro until their prescriber has confirmed that a switch to Wegovy is possible. "Then, when approved, or if you've already taken your last dose, wait at least seven days before starting Wegovy," she explains. "You do not need to do anything else, but do not take another dose of Mounjaro."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Weight loss medication Mounjaro is rising in price by 170 per cent

As mentioned before, she also explains why it's not a like-for-like switch. "Don't try to match doses directly. Your starting dose will depend on the dose you were taking while on Mounjaro. Your prescriber will review your health and your experience with Mounjaro when setting your starting dose. This helps to minimise side effects while ensuring you can safely maintain your weight loss during the switch."

In terms of 'dos', Debra says that experiencing some changes is normal. "Appetite, cravings, and energy levels may shift during the switch, so be prepared to monitor how your body responds." She advises that be aware of the changes and support with a focus on lifestyle changes. "Optimise your diet, sleep, and movement to maintain momentum during the transition."

© Getty Images Dr Debra Marcos says that switching medication should never be rushed or done without medical oversight

Finally, it's all about communication with a professional. "Stay in clinical contact," Debra insists, adding: "Regular check-ins with your prescribing clinician are essential to monitor effectiveness and manage any side effects. Switching should never be rushed or done without medical oversight. With the right plan, patients can continue progressing towards their health goals, even if they change medications along the way."