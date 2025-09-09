What your nails say about your health: 7 signs you shouldn't ignore

Almost every friend I have is obsessed with their nails looking their best. Regular appointments, at-home gel manicures, and the wonders of 'BIAB' (Builder in a Bottle) are all ways that many of us love to take care of our nails. But beyond aesthetics and fashion trends, our nails are also indicators of our health. Did you know that there are common signs to look out for that might be symptoms of a wider health issue that needs addressing? Nails, which are an extension of the skin and composed of keratin, are used by physicians to help identify early signs of potential health problems before diagnosis.

If you have any concerns about your health and see significant changes in your nails' appearance, then book a trip to see your GP as soon as you can. But it's good to be armed with the knowledge of what our nails might be suggesting about certain health conditions. Click through the gallery to see these seven nail changes in colour, texture and shape that might be due to an underlying health condition.

© Getty Images Thin nails Some people might feel frustrated that they have thin nails that break easily, and anecdotally, I've heard many people say this is precisely why they get their nails treated professionally to combat breakage. However, thin nails might be a result of overexposure to chemicals such as detergents or nail polish remover. According to Scripps online doctors, thin nails might also be a sign that you have low levels of calcium, iron or vitamin B.



© Getty Images Cracked/split or peeling nails According to Joshua Zeichner, professor of dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, via BBC Health, peeling nails, which is also known as onychoschizia, is likely caused by lifestyle factors rather than health. So if you're worried about your peeling nails, it's usually rectifiable. Joshua explained that excessive hand washing and the use of acrylic nail treatments (ask any nail tech and they'll confirm acrylics are notoriously bad for your nails). Stick to treatments that nourish the nails.



© Shutterstock / Skrypnykov Dmytro Ridges or ripples (Beau's lines) The Mayo Clinic states that Beau's lines, which are horizontal ridges across the nails, occur when nail growth stops temporarily due to illness or injury. Some conditions that may cause Beau's lines are uncontrolled diabetes, illnesses that cause a high fever or pneumonia and general infections. They also state that some types of medicines can cause the ridges, so it's best to consult your doctor if you're worried about this.



© Shutterstock / Yury Nikolaev Separation from the nail bed Scripps explains that if a nail separates from the nailbed, it's likely due to injury or infection. However, in some cases, a separated nailbed might be an indication of a health issue linked to psoriasis. Usually, the nail grows back normally once treated, but if not, consult your doctor for further treatment.



© Shutterstock / Doucefleur Yellow nails Holly Wilkinson, a lecturer in wound healing at the University of Hull, told the BBC that if you have yellow discolouration, particularly on your toenails, it's a sign of a fungal infection. Fortunately, an over-the-counter course of treatment usually does the trick of sorting out the issue, but if it persists, consult your doctor.



© Shutterstock / IdeaGeneration Curved (clubbed) nails Scripps states that curved or "clubbed" nails occur when the fingertips enlarge and the growing nails curve around them, giving them a large 'club' shape. "This is a gradual process that often develops over several years and may be inherited, or may be associated with lung disease, inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease or liver disease," they state. "Call your doctor to have clubbed nails evaluated and rule out that it could be from an underlying disease."

