Summer is over – but I'm carrying the holiday vibe into autumn with these 6 wellness tips

It seems like only yesterday the school broke up for the holidays, but in what felt like the blink of an eye, summer has slipped through our fingers. Not long ago, we were sprawled on picnic blankets in the park, watermelon juice running down our wrists, the sun beating down with that full midsummer force. Us mums were glowing - or was it more of a sweaty flush? I'll put it down to perimenopause, though truth be told, it was probably just the heat of the day.

Fast forward to this morning: the first day back at school ritual unfolded; photos on the doorstep, chalkboard declarations of dream jobs and favourite foods and the familiar dash to make the school gates in time. Walking home, I noticed the air had shifted. Leaves showing their first hints of colour, cardigans pulled close against the breeze, and I found myself wondering, 'Are we already standing at summer's end?' A wave of sadness floated over me.

Is this what people mean when they talk about the 'post-holiday blues'? I don't think I've ever truly felt it before, probably because most of my summers are spent here in the UK. But this year was different. I found myself on the most idyllic little island, Hilton Head in the U.S. (no, not connected to the Hilton hotel chain). Arriving on the island, I couldn't have felt further from home in London. I was greeted by humid, velvety air that somehow felt more like an embrace than a discomfort. The tree-lined streets draped with Spanish moss, the steady rhythm of people cycling rather than rushing, it all seemed to tell my nervous system it was safe to soften. My breath slowed, my shoulders dropped, and I could actually feel the tension leaving my muscles. No rush hour, no horns blaring, just space to be. Whole, reconnected, free from the hamster wheel and that relentless hum of stimulation we so often accept as normal. It's the kind of feeling you want to bottle and carry home in your pocket.

Nadia shares her wellness advice for bringing summer into autumn and beyond

So, when I returned to London (with a bump), I started digging into the science of how we can extend that holiday reset feeling into everyday life. Here are some simple, evidence-based ways to beat the post-holiday blues.

How to carry on the holiday reset at home

1. Rise and rest with the sun

At Hilton Head, I stayed at 23 South Beach Lagoon, a casually elegant, oceanfront villa within the renowned Sea Pines Resort. I would wake at the crack of dawn to capture a glimpse of the sunrise before gently jogging on the golden sandy beach. It was glorious and kick-started my day on a positive note. One of the simplest ways to steady your body clock and recreate that holiday glow is to sync your rhythm with the sun. Even in the UK, sunrises and sunsets are powerful moments to anchor your day. Sunrise exposure helps reset your body clock, boosts mood-lifting hormones such as serotonin and signals your body to wake up.

Hilton Head Island made for a breathtaking reset for Nadia

Step outside first thing in the morning, let the natural light hit your eyes (without sunglasses if possible, as they can block the production of important hormones such as melatonin), and notice the shift in your mood and energy. In the evening, take five minutes to witness the sunset, even if the sky has clouded over; the lowering light cues your nervous system to wind down. Aligning with natural light cycles balances hormones, improves energy, and supports overall wellbeing.

2. Nature as medicine

Pockets of natural beauty are everywhere if you slow down to notice them. A walk around your local park, sitting under a tree, or taking a mindful moment in your garden all count. The trick is to be still and connect with where you are. Evidence shows that just 20 minutes immersed in nature lowers cortisol levels. Make it conscious by leaving your phone in your bag, notice textures, the colours of the leaves, sky and trees, the sounds of the birds or rustling leaves and scents, and let your body match the pace of your environment.

3. Keep holiday rituals alive through skincare

The warm, humid air on holiday had my skin dewy as can be. In fact, I have noticed that whenever I am on holiday, I take the time to nurture my skin by cleansing slowly before applying my chosen lotions and potions. I used Almora Botanica on holiday, who combine the wisdom of ayurveda with advanced research, and it has been a saviour for my dry perimenopausal skin. I know back home it's easy to let this slip, but keeping skincare as a daily ritual is less about vanity and more about grounding. These small, sensory moments of self-care remind your body that you're worth looking after. Anchor your mornings and evenings with two or three consistent steps: cleanse, nourish, protect. It signals routine, calm, and care.

4. Motion is lotion

Yoga has been part of my story since my early twenties, thanks to my mother's gentle encouragement, though like many of us, I let the practice slip for a while. On Hilton Head Island, I was invited to try something completely new: yoga on a boat! At first, I doubted whether I could balance on water, let alone flow through poses, but sometimes the body surprises you when the mind says no.

Once I surrendered to the rhythm of the waves, movement became effortless and just as I opened into a sun salutation, a pod of dolphins appeared nearby. That memory is etched into me as a reminder that when we move with nature rather than against it, we find a deeper alignment, and I plan to continue practising a gentle yoga class once a week from now. You can hold me to it.

Nadia tries to make sure she moves every day - even if just a little bit!

Movement didn’t stop at the mat. I also climbed back onto a bicycle, something I hadn’t done since childhood. Nervous at first, I quickly realised that the old saying is true, the body remembers and travelling by two wheels reawakened something playful and free inside me.

Riding her bike took Nadia back to her childhood - and now she's going to take to two wheels back in London

Back home, I carried this ritual forward with my girls. We hired bikes at Osterley Park in London, cycling through the greenery. This is what I mean when I say wellness travels with you; the essence isn't tied to the holiday, it lives in the rituals and moments you choose to recreate, wherever you are.

5. Eat as you do when you are away

One of the best parts of being on holiday is taking a break from cooking. I'll admit, I was a little nervous about whether the food would be fresh and healthy, but to my surprise, it was even better than expected. I was spoiled with light, vibrant meals each day.

Looking back, what stood out wasn't just the food itself, but the way I ate - slower, lighter, fresher, and with more joy. You can bring this feeling home by filling your plate with colourful, seasonal produce, adding more plants, and keeping portions mindful. Stick to regular mealtimes instead of eating on the run, and try chewing with presence rather than rushing.

Balanced, nutrient-rich meals don't just fuel the body; they support a calmer nervous system, steadier energy, and a brighter mood. Holiday eating is about enjoyment and nourishment, not restriction, and that's a mindset worth carrying with you all year long.

6. Hydration

On Hilton Head, the salty air, long beach walks and hours in the sun made drinking water second nature. I'd sip without even thinking, moving from ocean swims to pool dips to island exploring. Back home, though, it's easy to slip out of that rhythm, especially when the cooler months dull our natural thirst cues.

But hydration is more than just water. Your body also needs electrolytes, minerals such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium that help you actually absorb fluid, sustain energy, and keep your muscles and nerves steady. That’s what gives you that light, energised holiday feeling.

© Getty Images Make sure to stay hydrated even in the winter months

If you're like me and don’t crave cold water in autumn and winter, try sipping warm water with a pinch of Celtic Sea salt and a squeeze of lime. It's simple, soothing, and deeply replenishing. I also keep electrolyte sachets (my favourite is by Humantra) tucked in my bag - they taste lovely and are perfect when I'm travelling or just need a gentle lift.

My holiday left me with sandy memories and the hush of ocean breezes, but perhaps the greatest gift is the reminder that balance, ease, and joy can be part of everyday life. Each time you pause to breathe, choose to move with intention, or create a quiet ritual for yourself, you're carrying a little of your summer break calm back home. And that's the real secret to avoiding the post-holiday blues; realising your wellness isn't left behind with the holiday, but can be woven into who you are, wherever you are.

Follow Nadia on Instagram for more wellness advice.