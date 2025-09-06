Cortisol side effects explained: How chronic stress 'changes the way you look'

Have you looked in the mirror recently and not recognised the person looking back? Cortisol, the hormone designed to control inflammation in our bodies, could be to blame. At normal levels, of course, it's absolutely essential. Holistic nutritionist and author Beatriz Larrea explains that the anti-inflammatory hormone, which initially rises in the morning when we wake up, is "our friend". "It helps us get out of bed with energy and get our day started efficiently," she says. The problem arises, though, when levels skyrocket due to chronic stress or other factors, spiking our cortisol levels with it. "Our bodies aren't built for that," she notes, "and it starts a domino effect of health problems."

High cortisol: What it does to your face and body

What are those health dominoes that may come tumbling down? "We see damage to the hippocampus [located in the brain's temporal lobe], weight gain - especially around the belly area - and changes in blood sugar and blood pressure," says Larrea. "We may experience premature ageing; the shortening of telomeres, hyperpigmentation, grey hairs, and loss of muscle mass. Crucially, our bodies have now become resistant to our cortisol's anti-inflammatory effects."

High cortisol doesn't just wear you out internally - it also changes how you look Dietician Fran Zamorano

Sounds like a lot, doesn't it? With the help of more experts, we'll tell you what you need to know about elevated cortisol; how a 'Moon face' might be a reflection of high cortisol, what other symptoms you might be noticing and what, if anything, you can do about it.

Are you in 'chronic stress mode'?

"High cortisol doesn't just wear you out internally; it also changes how you look," says Fran Zamorano, a dietitian who specialises in hormone-balancing nutrition for women.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Our bodies aren't built for consistently high cortisol caused by chronic stress and it triggers a domino effect of health problems

According to the nutritionist, signs that your cortisol level is high may include:

A more rounded, or "Moon" face - this also may be a sign of Cushing's syndrome or hypothyroidism

An increase in abdominal fat and difficulty toning your body

Bloating

Hair loss

Dull skin and premature wrinkles

Dark circles and bags under the eyes

According to Zamorano, if you identify with at least three of the effects on the list, your body might be stuck in "chronic stress mode." Luckily, he says that all is not lost: "You're not broken, you're dysregulated."

What can you do about high cortisol?

Regaining balance in your mental health, diet and other habits - like screen time - is key, and you have to embrace the fact that stress will always exist. It's more about how you decide to handle it. "You'll never be able to avoid stress - welcome to the 21st century - but you can learn to live with it," Larrea concludes.

© Getty Images Daily doses of sunshine aren't just good for Vitamin D - it can also help lower your cortisol levels

There are three easy habits that you can start today:

Eat a breakfast rich in protein and healthy fats, without sugar or refined flours.

Get outside and get some sunlight in the morning, even if it's just for 10 minutes.

and get some sunlight in the morning, even if it's just for 10 minutes. Eat dinner early, and at least an hour before bed. Put down your mobile or tablet - no screens allowed.

When planning your meals and snacks, remember that your body "doesn't need less food. It needs less cortisol". "If you want to lose fat, boost your energy levels, and look - and feel - like yourself again, start by regulating your hormones," says Zamorano.

