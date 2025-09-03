Autumn nails are back: From burnt orange to plum, the 'rich' manicures to try this season

Now that September is here, it's time to adapt life as we know it. Swapping shorts and light dresses for cosy knits and coats, iced matcha for pumpkin spice, and of course, pastel nails for autumnal tones. If you've got a trip to the nail salon planned and need some fall nail inspiration, you've come to the right place. "Autumn is the perfect time to switch up your nail look, and this season’s colours are all about cosy, chic vibes," manicurist to the stars, Lucky Tucker, tells HELLO!.

The talented professional, whose client list includes Emma Stone and Sydney Sweeney, adds: "I always find clients get excited to refresh their nail colour, and autumn really is the perfect time to lean into richer, moodier shades. Rich berry tones, deep chocolate browns, and forest greens feel luxurious and instantly give that autumnal mood. For something softer, creamy nudes and taupes are timeless, while a touch of copper or bronze metallic can really elevate a manicure for day-to-night wear.

"These shades not only complement autumn fashion, think chunky knits and tailored coats, but also bring that polished finishing touch to your overall look."

Faye loves the shade ' 'Pinotage' by BioSculpture Burgundy British Luxury Manicurist Faye Louise Dennis, who has over 120,000 followers on Instagram, explains: "A colour that becomes iconic every autumn is 'Pinotage' by BioSculpture. A deep red with a dark purple undertone, it’s one that my clients adore."

© @fayelouisedennis Forest green is a subtle yet festive look Forest green "'Free Lovin' by BioSculpture is the best deep forest green. More popular than you would think! I always get so many compliments when wearing this shade. I always say at Christmas, if you don’t fancy a red, try this green."

© @fayelouisedennis Classic red nails are alays a winner Classic red "Ferrari red! When it’s too soon to go to the dark side, break up the 'clean girl vibe' with a hot red! Shade 'Angelina' by BioSculpture is the one."

© @fayelouisedennis There's nothing chicer than classic black Black "A classic black manicure is super chic," explains Faye. "I also loved this paired with a black or almost black dark toe! If you haven’t tried it, maybe give it a go this season."

© @fayelouisedennis White nails look fresh when the weather gets colder Milky White "I love a milky white," Faye adds. "My favourite type of neutral manicure. Compliments pretty much every skin tone and always looks great."





Give your nails a pumkin spice makeover Burnt Orange As a beauty editor, I've noticed that a new shade that people are loving right now is burnt orange. The colour of autumn leaves, Orly's 'Spice Up Your Life' is a rust orange crème that radiates confidence and energy like the unforgettable vibes of the 90s era."



Dark brown tones look rich and sleek Espresso brown The colour of our favourite martini, Nailberry's 'Hot Coco' is described as 'Rich, creamy and smooth as chocolate.' It's highly pigmented yet soft and supremely flattering on all skin tones.

