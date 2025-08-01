What I learnt from using the Liven app that improves wellbeing and resilience

Between hectic schedules, endless to-do lists and the mounting cost of living, it’s no wonder that one out of every two people will struggle with their mental health at some point in their lifetime.

And yet, there is a massive unmet need for treatment, according to research by Harvard Medical School. Some research suggests that 51% of people believe there is a great deal of shame associated with emotional struggles, which then becomes a barrier for seeking help.

That’s where Liven comes in - a self-help ‘companion app’ to help you supercharge your wellbeing practices and better understand your emotions.

Before entering 2025, 33% of the US population made a mental health new year’s resolution, according to the American Psychiatric Association. And while we might be seven months into the year already, it’s not too late to introduce changes to your wellness regime.

Personally, I think Liven would be a great place to start.

What is Liven?

Liven is a self-discovery app, complete with mood tracking, habit building tools and even an AI companion to talk your emotions through with.

Designed to be a non-judgmental and fully personal space to explore your emotions, it aims to reframe your inner dialogue and boost your self-image.

Liven offers a range of wellbeing programmes, readable guides and tests

It has over 1.5 million users, many of whom are time-poor and overwhelmed by the demands of modern life – such as balancing the chaos of a career with the responsibility of parenting, as well as the pressure to ‘keep up appearances’ on social media.

As someone with a busy professional and social life, I often feel strapped for time. So, I dived into the Liven app to see how it could improve my day-to-day habits amid a particularly stressful week.

How does Liven work?

When you download the app, you have to take a three-minute quiz about you, your feelings and which areas of your personal wellbeing you want to improve upon.

Once in, you have access to a range of wellbeing programmes, readable guides and tests, which cover topics such as overthinking, love languages and procrastination.

The app encourages regular emotional wellbeing check-ins

There’s also practical tools, such as a journal, mindful task planner and database of soothing sounds - white noise, rain, ocean waves, that type of thing.

The ‘check in’ feature means you can log your feelings depending on where you are, who you’re with and what you’re doing, which helps you build an awareness of your emotional habits in less than 10 minutes of attention a day.

Similarly, the routine builder section offers you a curated check list of the next steps to take on your self-discovery journey, and made me feel motivated to complete daily life task that I would’ve otherwise avoided.

My favourite feature

I love the journal entry section of the app as it provides prompts. I try to journal a few times a week with a pen and paper, but often hit a creative block on things to explore.

Liven’s journal has a ‘suggest a question’ feature which you simply tap for a prompt - and they aren’t all psychoanalytic questions, either.

The journal section of Liven suggests questions and prompts

Quite a few encouraged me to write about positive experiences, such as a comforting memory or a recent decision I felt good about.

Having a journal at my fingertips meant I didn’t skip a day… and my entries were easier to read back through than my handwriting scrawled on a page.

What is Liven’s AI companion?

If you often find yourself turning to AI for advice (it’s said that Gen Z is increasingly doing so for free on-demand therapy) then you’ll love Liven’s in-house ‘discovery companion’.

This feature is an AI entity called Livie, who is there to talk through your emotions whenever, wherever. It’s also programmed to help you brainstorm self-care ideas.

I was feeling guilty for missing a week's worth of running and typed that in, to which Livie offered me guidance for managing feelings of guilt and suggested ways I can build motivation to exercise.

It provides responses almost immediately and is great at encouraging you to draw links between your emotional and physical state. The body keeps the score, after all.

How does Liven battle procrastination?

Liven is designed for people who are overwhelmed with too much on their plate and who struggle to prioritise.

But it’s also designed for people who procrastinate; those who put off tasks that need to be done and struggle with motivation.

Liven includes mood tracking and habit building tools to help battle procrastination

The app has a procrastination program called ‘Get It Done’, which has eight lessons teaching simple tools and strategies to stop you from putting off tasks and keep making progress.

There’s also the task planner, which encourages mindful planning. You can schedule in time for chores, dopamine hits, morning rituals and self-care habits.

